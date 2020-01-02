Changes for Duel in the Desert in 2020

The 23rd Annual Duel in the Desert from the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ushers in a new era in 2020. Las Vegas Motor Speedway has selected X.CELERATED of Silver Bay, Minn., as the new promoters of the event with a multi-year agreement.

In addition to the new promoters, an expanded schedule and format is in the plans. Modifieds and Sportmods will return to battle on the half-mile oval and Stock Cars will join the racing card for the first time in 2020. A Tuesday practice session will kick off the week with racing to commence Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The official dates of the 23rd Annual Duel in the Desert will be November 10-14, 2020.

“We’re excited to enter into this partnership with X.CELERATED,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “This event has become one of the most anticipated dirt-track events in the country, and we expect to grow it even more in the coming years.”

X.CELERATED has managed many successful events in 2019 including the Texas Big 4, Red River Modified Tour, and race management assistance to the Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Race for Hope 71, and the Wes Hurst Memorial.

Veteran track promoter/operator Mike Van Genderen has been selected for track preparation and race directing.

Breaking news will be available on the Duel in the Desert Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/vegasduel, Twitter: https://twitter.com/duelvegas and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/duelvegas/ and at the newly launched website: www.vegasduel.com The official event hashtag is #DUEL20

To get more information on X.CELERATED, visit www.racexr.com.