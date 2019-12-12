Shaw Race Cars renews IMCA Western Region support

BATESVILLE, Ark. (Dec. 12) – A familiar name in the chassis building business has renewed title sponsorship of IMCA’s Western Region for Modifieds.

Shaw Race Cars, owned by Scott and Marlene Mosley in partnership with long-time IMCA Modified driver Jeff Taylor, provides a portion of the $6,000 point fund to be paid to top 10 drivers in 2020 point standings for the region.

The Batesville, Ark., builder will be a regional sponsor for a ninth consecutive season and IMCA sponsor for the 13th year. The Shaw Race Cars Western Region includes tracks in Arizona, California, western Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, northern New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

“We are excited to continue sponsoring IMCA’s Western Region for Modifieds,” said Marlene Mosley. “We look forward to a great 2020 racing season.”

Shaw was runner-up in the 2019 Manufacturers’ Cup Contest while winning the Western Region Cup crown.

More information about Shaw chassis and services is available by calling 870 251-2966, at the www.larryshaw.com website and on Facebook.

“Although we celebrated the retirement of Larry Shaw at our recent national awards banquet, the Shaw name rolls on in support of the Modified Western Region,” IMCA Marketing Director Kevin Yoder said. “Drivers will see a new design to include in wraps or on decals for their race cars in 2020 but the same commitment to the region defines the Shaw brand.”

The regional champion earns $2,500, with $1,250 for second, $625 for third, $325 for fourth and $300 for fifth. Sixth through 10th place finishers each receive $200. Drivers must display two Shaw Race Cars decals on their race car to be eligible for point fund shares.