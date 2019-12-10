Cole Pearn To Leave Joe Gibbs Racing

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

By

Team Release | NASCAR.com | December 9, 2019 at 5:02 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Monday that crew chief Cole Pearn has decided to leave the organization to pursue opportunities outside of the sport.

Pearn, who joined JGR following the 2018 season, led Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 19 team to a runner-up finish in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series standings following a series-best seven wins, 15 top-five finishes and 24 top-10s. During the 2019 Playoffs alone, the Pearn-led No. 19 team claimed three wins, a pair of runner-up finishes and only finished outside the top seven once in 10 races.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision," Pearn said. "At the end of the day, I really want to spend time with my family and actually see my kids grow up. Being on the road, you are away from home so much and miss a lot of time with your family. I don't want to miss that time anymore. I want to be there for all the things that my kids are going to experience