CNS Announces 2020 Schedule

Colorado National Speedway has announced their 2020 race schedule on the CNS website. The schedule features three practice dates in March and the racing starts in April with four events. May has three regular events and three special events featuring the North American Big Rigs and a two day Memorial Day race with fireworks on the 23rd and 24th.

June starts with the ARCA 150 formerly the NASCAR K&N Series West show. June will also have the annual Father’s Day Monster Truck race as well as an Independence Day race on the 27th.

The King of the Wing Sprint Cars return on July 3rd and 4th with fireworks both nights.

August is highlighted by the first ever appearance of the Spears Southwest Tour Super Late Model race on the 15th.

Championship night’s start in September and this year Challenge Cup XLVI is a points race that ends the season for the Super Late Models on the 26th.

The last points race of the season is October 3rd and will feature the Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, Legends, DemoX, Trains and drift cars. This final night will also be the trick-or-treat night with the drivers in the infield prior to the racing.

Last but not least the Battle of the Fender IV enduro race is scheduled for November 14th.

Another item of note is the addition of several “Special” feature events for almost every division sprinkled throughout the season.

The entire tentative schedule is as follows:

MARCH:

Sat 14th Practice/Tech 11-5:00pm

Sat 21st Practice/Tech 5:00pm

Sat 28th Practice/Tech Racers Appreciation Party 3:30pm 11-5:00pm

APRIL: APRIL START TIME: PIT GATE OPENS 12:00pm, PRACTICE at 2:30pm

Sat 4th SLM, LM, SS, F8 5:30pm

Sat 11th PT, GAM, PS, DX 5:30pm

Sat 18th SLM, LEG, BD TR 5:30pm

Sat 25th PT, LM, SS, F8 5:30pm

Start: Friday Test and Tune from 3:00pm until Dark (1st Friday of Every Month)

MAY: MAY START TIME: PIT GATE OPENS at 1:00pm; TECH at 2:00pm; PRACTICE at 3:00pm

Sat 2nd SLM, LEG, BD, TR CIRCLE DRAGS 6:30pm

Sat 9th BR, GAM, SS, F8 – Big Rigs – Mother Trucker Night 6:30pm

Sat 16th PT, AMA, PS, DX 6:30pm

Sat 23rd LM-Sp, GAM, SS, F8 – FIREWORKS MEMORIAL DAY

Sun 24th SLM-Sp, LEG, BD, TR – FIREWORKS MEMORIAL DAY

Sat 30th PT, LEG, PS, DX 6:30pm

JUNE:

Sat 6th CNS/ARCA 150, LM, SS, F8 CIRCLE DRAGS 6:30pm

Sat 13th SLM, PS, LEG, BD, TR 6:30pm

Sat 20th PT-Sp, LM, GAM, Drift Father’s Day 6:30pm

Sun 21st FATHER’S DAY – SUPER SUNDAY MONSTER TRUCK SHOW, DX, ET, Drift PIT PARTY 4:00pm; SHOWTIME 5:00pm

Sat. 27th SLM-Sp, GAM-Sp, SS-Sp, TR 4th of July in June FIREWORKS

JULY:

Fri 3rd KW, LEG, BD, F8 CIRCLE DRAGS FIREWORKS

Sat 4th KW, LEG, PS, DX CIRCLE DRAGS FIREWORKS

Sat 11th SLM, LM, SS, F8 6:30pm

Sat 18th PT, GAM, LEG 50, TR 6:30pm

Sat 25th SLM, SS, PS, F8 6:30pm

AUGUST:

Sat 1st PT, PS-Sp, LEG, TR CIRCLE DRAGS 6:30pm

Sat 8th LM, LEG, BD, F8 6:30pm

Sat 15th SRL 150, GAM, SS, DX 6:30pm

Sat 22nd PT, LM, PS, F8 6:30pm

Sat 29st SLM, LEG, SS, TR 6:30pm

SEPTEMBER:

Sat 5th LM, GAM, PS, F8 Ride 911 CIRCLE DRAGS FIREWORKS LABOR DAY

Sat 12th PT-Sp, LEG-Sp, BD, DX CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT

Sat 19th LM-Sp, GAM-Sp, PS-Sp, TR CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT

Sat 26th SLM 100, SS-Sp, F8 Points Race CHALLENGE CUP XLVI

OCTOBER: Pit Gate Opens at 11:00am; Main gates open at 2:30pm, Trick-or-Treat at 4:00pm; Race 5:00pm

Sat 3rd SS/PS, LEG, BD, DX, TR, Drifters (LEG, BD, TR Points) CIRCLE DRAGS 5:00PM Fireworks

NOVEMBER:

Sat. 14th Battle of the Fenders IV Pits Open 8am Races at 11:00am

SLM = Super Late Model, PT = Pro-Truck, LM = Late Model,

GAM = Grand American Modified, SS = Super Stock, PS = Pure Stock, F8 = Figure 8,

LEG = Legend, TR = Trains, DX = Demo Cross, BD = BANDOLERO,

AMA = SuperMoto Sp = Two Features / Points, Bold Race Event = Special Event