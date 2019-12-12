2020 Legends/Bandoleros Membership Meeting January 11

The RMLRA will hold their annual business meeting January 11 th at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 5861 N. Broadway in Denver. The meeting will be held in two different time slots. Legends will meet at 9:30 AM and Bandoleros will meet at 12:00 PM. If you plan to attend this meeting we are asking you to use adjacent parking lots across the street and not take up space for O’Reilly customers. This meeting is open to all drivers and new car owners, and anyone interested in Legend racing. If you plan to join us this season we ask that you contact us for a number for your car. Present RMLRA drivers and members carry their number from season to season. We just ask that you do not duplicate their car number. Please contact us before you place a number on your car. www.RMLRA.org

The RMLRA was officially formed in 2006 to promote Legend car racing along the front range of Colorado and Wyoming. Hwy 92 in Gering, Nebraska was added to our group of race tracks.

A date and location for a set up class will be released soon. It is highly recommended that all new car owners and drivers attend this meeting.

A national membership is needed by both classes of cars. US Legend Cars builds all race cars in Harrisburg, NC. All rules are governed by INEX. Drivers must have a license to race once the season starts. Bandolero parents may notice on the membership application that an Associate member/guardian must be in the pits with their drivers that are under eighteen years of age.