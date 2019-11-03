Starting Line Up – AAA 400 – Texas Motor Speedway

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kevin Harvick toured the 1.5 Mile Texas Motor Speedway at a top speed of 189.707mph and will lead the field to the green flag for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
Driver Point Standings going into Texas
Driver … Points
1 Martin Truex Jr – 4102
2 Denny Hamlin – 4082
3 Kyle Busch – 4075
4 Joey Logano – 4072
5 Kevin Harvick – 4058
6 Ryan Blaney – 4057
7 Kyle Larson – 4048
8 Chase Elliott – 4028
Next weeks race at Phoenix the field will be trimmed to 4
Starting Line Up
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
AAA Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Erik Jones
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Kurt Busch
5 – Alex Bowman
6 – Aric Almirola
7 – Daniel Suarez
8 – Brad Keselowski
9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
10 – Matt DiBenedetto
11 – Joey Logano
12 – Kyle Busch
13 – Kyle Larson
14 – Chase Elliott
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Daniel Hemric
17 – Martin Truex Jr.
18 – William Byron
19 – Ty Dillon
20 – Chris Buescher
21 – Austin Dillon
22 – Bubba Wallace
23 – Jimmie Johnson
24 – Clint Bowyer
25 – Ryan Newman
26 – David Ragan
27 – Michael McDowell
28 – Ryan Preece
29 – John H. Nemechek
30 – Parker Kligerman
31 – Paul Menard
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Corey Lajoie
34 – JJ Yeley
35 – Ross Chastain
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Quin Houff
38 – Joe Nemechek
39 – Josh Bilicki
40 – Timmy Hill