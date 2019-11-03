Starting Line Up – AAA 400 – Texas Motor Speedway

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Kevin Harvick toured the 1.5 Mile Texas Motor Speedway at a top speed of 189.707mph and will lead the field to the green flag for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Driver Point Standings going into Texas

Driver … Points

1 Martin Truex Jr – 4102

2 Denny Hamlin – 4082

3 Kyle Busch – 4075

4 Joey Logano – 4072

5 Kevin Harvick – 4058

6 Ryan Blaney – 4057

7 Kyle Larson – 4048

8 Chase Elliott – 4028

Next weeks race at Phoenix the field will be trimmed to 4

Starting Line Up

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

AAA Texas 500

Texas Motor Speedway

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Erik Jones

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Kurt Busch

5 – Alex Bowman

6 – Aric Almirola

7 – Daniel Suarez

8 – Brad Keselowski

9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10 – Matt DiBenedetto

11 – Joey Logano

12 – Kyle Busch

13 – Kyle Larson

14 – Chase Elliott

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Daniel Hemric

17 – Martin Truex Jr.

18 – William Byron

19 – Ty Dillon

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Austin Dillon

22 – Bubba Wallace

23 – Jimmie Johnson

24 – Clint Bowyer

25 – Ryan Newman

26 – David Ragan

27 – Michael McDowell

28 – Ryan Preece

29 – John H. Nemechek

30 – Parker Kligerman

31 – Paul Menard

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Corey Lajoie

34 – JJ Yeley

35 – Ross Chastain

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Quin Houff

38 – Joe Nemechek

39 – Josh Bilicki

40 – Timmy Hill