Reddick Won for Two

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Tyle Reddick would pick up the victory In the Ford Ecoboost 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the 2019 NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship., going back to back as XFINITY Champion.

It’s about this race team, man, and I was just honored to pilot this Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. This Tame the Best Chevrolet was just so, so fast, it was as fast as Xfinity internet tonight. Hats off to team Chevy, all those guys for working on this new Chevrolet and all the guys at ECR for giving us great power. I’m losing my breath, I’m that excited. This one means so much more. It was just a lot better year, and it was really cool to go back‑to‑back.



Xfinity Series Race Number 33

Race Results for the 25th Annual Ford EcoBoost 300

Saturday, November 16, 2019

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead

1 – Tyler Reddick

2 – Cole Custer

3 – Chase Briscoe

4 – Noah Gragson

5 – Christopher Bell

6 – John H. Nemechek

7 – Austin Cindric

8 – Brandon Jones

9 – Jeb Burton

10 – Harrison Burton

11 – Michael Annett

12 – Ryan Sieg

13 – Brandon Brown

14 – Justin Allgaier

15 – Landon Cassill

16 – Jeremy Clements

17 – Gray Gaulding

18 – Alex Labbe

19 – Josh Williams

20 – BJ McLeod

21 – Colin Garrett

22 – Will Rodgers

23 – David Starr

24 – Stephen Leicht

25 – Ja Junior Avila

26 – Vinnie Miller

27 – Joey Gase

28 – Robby Lyons

29 – Joe Nemechek

30 – Matt Mills

31 – Cj McLaughlin

32 – Garrett Smithley

33 – Justin Haley

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Chad Finchum

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Tyler Matthews

38 – Ray Black Jr.

