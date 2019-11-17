Reddick Won for Two

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
..
Tyle Reddick would pick up the victory In the Ford Ecoboost 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the 2019 NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship., going back to back as XFINITY Champion.
It’s about this race team, man, and I was just honored to pilot this Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. This Tame the Best Chevrolet was just so, so fast, it was as fast as Xfinity internet tonight. Hats off to team Chevy, all those guys for working on this new Chevrolet and all the guys at ECR for giving us great power. I’m losing my breath, I’m that excited. This one means so much more. It was just a lot better year, and it was really cool to go back‑to‑back.
Xfinity Series Race Number 33
Race Results for the 25th Annual Ford EcoBoost 300
Saturday, November 16, 2019
Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead
1 – Tyler Reddick
2 – Cole Custer
3 – Chase Briscoe
4 – Noah Gragson
5 – Christopher Bell
6 – John H. Nemechek
7 – Austin Cindric
8 – Brandon Jones
9 – Jeb Burton
10 – Harrison Burton
11 – Michael Annett
12 – Ryan Sieg
13 – Brandon Brown
14 – Justin Allgaier
15 – Landon Cassill
16 – Jeremy Clements
17 – Gray Gaulding
18 – Alex Labbe
19 – Josh Williams
20 – BJ McLeod
21 – Colin Garrett
22 – Will Rodgers
23 – David Starr
24 – Stephen Leicht
25 – Ja Junior Avila
26 – Vinnie Miller
27 – Joey Gase
28 – Robby Lyons
29 – Joe Nemechek
30 – Matt Mills
31 – Cj McLaughlin
32 – Garrett Smithley
33 – Justin Haley
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Chad Finchum
36 – JJ Yeley
37 – Tyler Matthews
38 – Ray Black Jr.
