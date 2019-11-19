R.C. Whitwell Collects Check At Duel

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

R.C. Whitwell put a big check mark on his IMCA Modified bucket list Saturday night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Whitwell led the last 11 of 40 laps in the Duel in the Desert main event, holding off fellow Tucson, Ariz., ace Jake O’Neil following a re-start with four circuits left.

The Duel win paid $7,777.77 and put Whitwell on the 2020 Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot. More than 300 cars, including an READ MORE: an event-record 102 Karl Kustoms Northern SportMods