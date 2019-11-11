NASCAR Championship Watch Party

News Alert!! — The “Race Central” Legendary Season Ending “Gear Head” and NASCAR Watch is Party is ON!

WHERE:

Collision Brewing Company

American, Bar, Pub

1436 Skyway Dr, Longmont, CO 80504-5874

720-996-1850

This will be a “Gathering” of All Car/Motorcycle Clubs, Race Fans, SCCA, NASA Racers-ALL Racers and Fans are Invited!

WHEN:

Date November 17th Starts at 11 am

WHAT:

Just because it’s the Final NASCAR Race of the Year, this Party is for ALL Gear Heads, Race Fans and Car Clubs to Unite and Celebrate the 2019 Racing Season

Impromptu Car-Bike Show with Prizes for those who show their Cars — RACE CARS WELCOME! Contact me for Info—- @motorsportsmedia@msn.com

Will have Prizes and lots of FREE Stuff!!

We have Reserved VIP Seating Area but seating there is first come, first seated so arrive early for best Seats!

Tell All You Know as this is Last Event before the Snow really Flies!!

WE WILL BE SHOOTING A SPECIAL EDITION OF RACE CENTRAL TV AT THIS EVENT TOO..COME BE ON NATIONAL TELEVISION!