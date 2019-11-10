Kyle Busch To Start Bluegreen Vacations 500 From The Pole

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Kyle Busch who currently sits third in the NASCAR chase of 8 and is only 2 points ahead of Joey Logano who holds the last spot in the chase for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Heading into the final weekend before the championship at Homestead Speedway this is an elimination race where 4 drivers will be eliminated from the 8 drivers fighting for a shot at the championship.
1 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 4133
2 Kevin Harvick (P) 4113
3 Kyle Busch (P) 4113
4 Joey Logano (P) 4111
Drivers that must win to advance
5 Denny Hamlin (P) 4091
6 Ryan Blaney (P) 4088
7 Kyle Larson (P) 4088
8 Chase Elliott (P) 4033
This was Busch first pole for the season
“Hopefully today bodes well for tomorrow,” he said. “I really don’t know. The schedule is all different with all practice all in one day and then just qualifying today. Overall, proud to start out front in this very important race and very important with track position and such.”
Starting Line up
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Bluegreen Vacations 500
ISM Raceway
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Martin Truex Jr.
5 – Kyle Larson
6 – Chase Elliott
7 – Kevin Harvick
8 – Kurt Busch
9 – Erik Jones
10 – Ryan Blaney
11 – Aric Almirola
12 – Brad Keselowski
13 – Clint Bowyer
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Daniel Suarez
16 – Matt DiBenedetto
17 – Chris Buescher
18 – William Byron
19 – Paul Menard
20 – Ryan Newman
21 – Michael McDowell
22 – Jimmie Johnson
23 – Bubba Wallace
24 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – John H. Nemechek
27 – Daniel Hemric
28 – Austin Dillon
29 – Ty Dillon
30 – David Ragan
31 – Corey Lajoie
32 – Ross Chastain
33 – Landon Cassill
34 – Bayley Currey
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Joe Nemechek
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Joey Gase
39 – JJ Yeley
