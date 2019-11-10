Kyle Busch To Start Bluegreen Vacations 500 From The Pole

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Kyle Busch who currently sits third in the NASCAR chase of 8 and is only 2 points ahead of Joey Logano who holds the last spot in the chase for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Heading into the final weekend before the championship at Homestead Speedway this is an elimination race where 4 drivers will be eliminated from the 8 drivers fighting for a shot at the championship.

1 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 4133

2 Kevin Harvick (P) 4113

3 Kyle Busch (P) 4113

4 Joey Logano (P) 4111

Drivers that must win to advance

5 Denny Hamlin (P) 4091

6 Ryan Blaney (P) 4088

7 Kyle Larson (P) 4088

8 Chase Elliott (P) 4033

This was Busch first pole for the season

“Hopefully today bodes well for tomorrow,” he said. “I really don’t know. The schedule is all different with all practice all in one day and then just qualifying today. Overall, proud to start out front in this very important race and very important with track position and such.”

Starting Line up

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Bluegreen Vacations 500

ISM Raceway

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Martin Truex Jr.

5 – Kyle Larson

6 – Chase Elliott

7 – Kevin Harvick

8 – Kurt Busch

9 – Erik Jones

10 – Ryan Blaney

11 – Aric Almirola

12 – Brad Keselowski

13 – Clint Bowyer

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Daniel Suarez

16 – Matt DiBenedetto

17 – Chris Buescher

18 – William Byron

19 – Paul Menard

20 – Ryan Newman

21 – Michael McDowell

22 – Jimmie Johnson

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – John H. Nemechek

27 – Daniel Hemric

28 – Austin Dillon

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – David Ragan

31 – Corey Lajoie

32 – Ross Chastain

33 – Landon Cassill

34 – Bayley Currey

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Joe Nemechek

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Joey Gase

39 – JJ Yeley

