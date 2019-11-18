Kyle Busch Adds To The Trophy Case

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kyle Busch secured his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway,
“Everybody always says you never give up and we’re no different,. Sometimes we may not be the best, sometimes we may not have the right track position. Today we had a really good car and I could race around and move around.
“There’s always your doubters, there’s always your haters,” Busch said smiling. “You know what? This one’s for the Rowdy Nation. You guys are the best. Thank you so much.”
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 36
Race Results for the 21st Annual Ford EcoBoost 400 – Sunday, November 17, 2019
Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 – Mile Paved
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Joey Logano
6 – Clint Bowyer
7 – Ryan Newman
8 – Austin Dillon
9 – Alex Bowman
10 – Denny Hamlin
11 – Ryan Blaney
12 – Daniel Hemric
13 – Jimmie Johnson
14 – Daniel Suarez
15 – Chase Elliott
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – Paul Menard
18 – Brad Keselowski
19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 – Matt DiBenedetto
21 – Kurt Busch
22 – Aric Almirola
23 – John H. Nemechek
24 – Ty Dillon
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – Michael McDowell
27 – David Ragan
28 – Landon Cassill
29 – Drew Herring
30 – JJ Yeley
31 – Corey Lajoie
32 – BJ McLeod
33 – Timmy Hill
34 – Bubba Wallace
35 – Ross Chastain
36 – Josh Bilicki
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Joe Nemechek
39 – William Byron
40 – Kyle Larson.
