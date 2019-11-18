Kyle Busch Adds To The Trophy Case

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Kyle Busch secured his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway,

“Everybody always says you never give up and we’re no different,. Sometimes we may not be the best, sometimes we may not have the right track position. Today we had a really good car and I could race around and move around.

“There’s always your doubters, there’s always your haters,” Busch said smiling. “You know what? This one’s for the Rowdy Nation. You guys are the best. Thank you so much.”

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 36

Race Results for the 21st Annual Ford EcoBoost 400 – Sunday, November 17, 2019

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 – Mile Paved

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Joey Logano

6 – Clint Bowyer

7 – Ryan Newman

8 – Austin Dillon

9 – Alex Bowman

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Ryan Blaney

12 – Daniel Hemric

13 – Jimmie Johnson

14 – Daniel Suarez

15 – Chase Elliott

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Paul Menard

18 – Brad Keselowski

19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – Matt DiBenedetto

21 – Kurt Busch

22 – Aric Almirola

23 – John H. Nemechek

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Michael McDowell

27 – David Ragan

28 – Landon Cassill

29 – Drew Herring

30 – JJ Yeley

31 – Corey Lajoie

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – Timmy Hill

34 – Bubba Wallace

35 – Ross Chastain

36 – Josh Bilicki

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Joe Nemechek

39 – William Byron

40 – Kyle Larson.

