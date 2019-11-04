Kevin Harvick Secures Spot For Championship

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kevin Harvick locked himself into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup championship 4 with a victory in Sundays AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Entering the race Harvick was outside the cut line. Harvick will join Martin Truex Jr. as the only 2 drivers with a guaranteed spot to run for the championship at Homestead.
Next weeks race at ISM Raceway, Phoenix Az will have only 2 spots for a chance to race for the championship. The 6 drivers competing for those 2 spots will either need a win or through points:
Kyle Busch 4113
Joey Logano 4111
Denny Hamlin 4091
Ryan Blaney 4088
Kyle Larson 4088
Chase Elliott 4033
Unofficial Results
Monster energy NASCAR Cup Series
AAA Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Aric Almirola
3 – Daniel Suarez
4 – Joey Logano
5 – Alex Bowman
6 -Martin Truex Jr.
7 – Kyle Busch
8 – Ryan Blaney
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Erik Jones
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Kyle Larson
13 – Austin Dillon
14 – Matt DiBenedetto
15 – Ryan Newman
16 – Daniel Hemric
17 – William Byron
18 – Ty Dillon
19 – Chris Buescher
20 – Paul Menard
21 – John H. Nemechek
22 – Parker Kligerman
23 – Ryan Preece
24 – Bubba Wallace
25 – Michael McDowell
26 – JJ Yeley
27 – Landon Cassill
28 – Denny Hamlin
29 – Joe Nemechek
30 – Josh Bilicki
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – Chase Elliott
33 – Quin Houff
34 – Jimmie Johnson
35 – David Ragan
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Timmy Hill
38 – Corey Lajoie
39 – Brad Keselowski
40 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
