Kevin Harvick Secures Spot For Championship

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Kevin Harvick locked himself into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup championship 4 with a victory in Sundays AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Entering the race Harvick was outside the cut line. Harvick will join Martin Truex Jr. as the only 2 drivers with a guaranteed spot to run for the championship at Homestead.

Next weeks race at ISM Raceway, Phoenix Az will have only 2 spots for a chance to race for the championship. The 6 drivers competing for those 2 spots will either need a win or through points:

Kyle Busch 4113

Joey Logano 4111

Denny Hamlin 4091

Ryan Blaney 4088

Kyle Larson 4088

Chase Elliott 4033

Unofficial Results

Monster energy NASCAR Cup Series

AAA Texas 500

Texas Motor Speedway

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Aric Almirola

3 – Daniel Suarez

4 – Joey Logano

5 – Alex Bowman

6 -Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Ryan Blaney

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Erik Jones

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Kyle Larson

13 – Austin Dillon

14 – Matt DiBenedetto

15 – Ryan Newman

16 – Daniel Hemric

17 – William Byron

18 – Ty Dillon

19 – Chris Buescher

20 – Paul Menard

21 – John H. Nemechek

22 – Parker Kligerman

23 – Ryan Preece

24 – Bubba Wallace

25 – Michael McDowell

26 – JJ Yeley

27 – Landon Cassill

28 – Denny Hamlin

29 – Joe Nemechek

30 – Josh Bilicki

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – Chase Elliott

33 – Quin Houff

34 – Jimmie Johnson

35 – David Ragan

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Corey Lajoie

39 – Brad Keselowski

40 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

