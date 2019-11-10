Justin Allgaier Advances Into The Champion 4

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Justin Allgaier would capitalized on mistakes made by Christopher Bell in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 after Bell suffered a pit road speeding penalty, and a spin in the final stage that brought out the caution that ended his chance for victory.
Allgaier’s victory in Saturday’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at ISM Speedway is the first “W” this season, the victory will advance Allgaier to next week’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The four drivers advancing into the championship four and a shot at becoming the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion are:
Justin Allgaier
Christopher Bell
Cole Custer
Tyler Reddick
“This is the first time I’ve won with my daughters designed helmet in the car, and it means a lot,” said Allgaier, who notched his second win at the 1-mile track and the 11th of his Xfinity career. “To have the speed that we’ve had (this year) and not be able to pull it off has been disappointing. These guys have rallied behind it. We said when we came here that we need to come here and get a win so we could go to Homestead, and we did that …
“We had a hot rod today. I don’t think we could have beaten the 20 (Bell), but when he made his mistake, we capitalized on it. That’s what it’s all about. … No question (not winning) is a weight on your shoulders, man. You can’t even begin to describe it.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200
ISM Raceway
1 – Justin Allgaier
2 – Cole Custer
3 – Tyler Reddick
4 – John H. Nemechek
5 – Zane Smith
6 – Austin Cindric
7 – Justin Haley
8 – Chase Briscoe
9 – Michael Annett
10 – Noah Gragson
11 – Brandon Jones
12 – Gray Gaulding
13 – Ryan Sieg
14 – Ray Black Jr.
15 – Josh Williams
16 – Christopher Bell
17 – Tommy Joe Martins
18 – Jeremy Clements
19 – Matt Mills
20 – Brandon Brown
21 – Stephen Leicht
22 -Tyler Matthews
23 – Josh Bilicki
24 – Joey Gase
25 – David Starr
26 – Ryan Vargas
27 – Garrett Smithley
28 – Bobby Earnhardt
29 – Mike Harmon
30 – Riley Herbst
31 – Vinnie Miller
32 – Chad Finchum
33 – Ronnie Bassett Jr.
34 – Joe Nemechek
35 – Dexter Bean
36 – Bayley Currey
37 – JJ Yeley
38 – Landon Cassill