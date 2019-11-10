Justin Allgaier Advances Into The Champion 4

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Justin Allgaier would capitalized on mistakes made by Christopher Bell in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 after Bell suffered a pit road speeding penalty, and a spin in the final stage that brought out the caution that ended his chance for victory.

Allgaier’s victory in Saturday’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at ISM Speedway is the first “W” this season, the victory will advance Allgaier to next week’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The four drivers advancing into the championship four and a shot at becoming the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion are:

Justin Allgaier

Christopher Bell

Cole Custer

Tyler Reddick

“This is the first time I’ve won with my daughters designed helmet in the car, and it means a lot,” said Allgaier, who notched his second win at the 1-mile track and the 11th of his Xfinity career. “To have the speed that we’ve had (this year) and not be able to pull it off has been disappointing. These guys have rallied behind it. We said when we came here that we need to come here and get a win so we could go to Homestead, and we did that …

“We had a hot rod today. I don’t think we could have beaten the 20 (Bell), but when he made his mistake, we capitalized on it. That’s what it’s all about. … No question (not winning) is a weight on your shoulders, man. You can’t even begin to describe it.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

ISM Raceway

1 – Justin Allgaier

2 – Cole Custer

3 – Tyler Reddick

4 – John H. Nemechek

5 – Zane Smith

6 – Austin Cindric

7 – Justin Haley

8 – Chase Briscoe

9 – Michael Annett

10 – Noah Gragson

11 – Brandon Jones

12 – Gray Gaulding

13 – Ryan Sieg

14 – Ray Black Jr.

15 – Josh Williams

16 – Christopher Bell

17 – Tommy Joe Martins

18 – Jeremy Clements

19 – Matt Mills

20 – Brandon Brown

21 – Stephen Leicht

22 -Tyler Matthews

23 – Josh Bilicki

24 – Joey Gase

25 – David Starr

26 – Ryan Vargas

27 – Garrett Smithley

28 – Bobby Earnhardt

29 – Mike Harmon

30 – Riley Herbst

31 – Vinnie Miller

32 – Chad Finchum

33 – Ronnie Bassett Jr.

34 – Joe Nemechek

35 – Dexter Bean

36 – Bayley Currey

37 – JJ Yeley

38 – Landon Cassill