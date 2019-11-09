Gander Outdoor Truck Championship 4

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Stewart Friesen couldn’t wait for this weekend or this race, Friesen would jump the start to the Gander Outdoors Truck Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway and suffer a drive through penalty at the start of the race. Friesen would cautiously, presently work his way through the field using pit strategy and quick pit stops.
A caution would fly with 5 laps remaining giving Brandon Jones the opportunity he was looking for. Jones would hound Friesen hoping for a mistake, Friesen would pull away crossing the checkers .860 seconds and secured a spot in next weekend’s Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“We’ve got a badass piece for next week, too,” promised Friesen/
Drivers in the Championship 4 – One will become the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Champion
Stewart Friesen
Ross Chastain
Brett Moffitt
Matt Crafton
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
Lucas Oil 150
ISM Raceway, Phoenix Ax.
1 – Stewart Friesen
2 – Brandon Jones
3 – Chandler Smith
4 – Ben Rhodes
5 – Grant Enfinger
6 – Matt Crafton
7 – Harrison Burton
8 – Johnny Sauter
9 – Ross Chastain
10 – Brett Moffitt
11 – Ty Majeski
12 – Sheldon Creed
13 – Austin Hill
14 – Todd Gilliland
15 – Tyler Dippel
16 – Dylan Lupton
17 – Tanner Gray
18 – Austin Wayne Self
19 – Sam Mayer
20 – Gus Dean
21 – Colby Howard
22 – Natalie Decker
23 – Carson Hocevar
24 – Anthony Alfredo
25 – Kyle Plott
26 – Tyler Ankrum
27 – Danny Bohn
28 – Jordan Anderson
29 – John H. Nemechek
30 – Carson Ware
31 – Derek Kraus
32 – Joe Nemechek
