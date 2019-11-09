Gander Outdoor Truck Championship 4

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Stewart Friesen couldn’t wait for this weekend or this race, Friesen would jump the start to the Gander Outdoors Truck Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway and suffer a drive through penalty at the start of the race. Friesen would cautiously, presently work his way through the field using pit strategy and quick pit stops.

A caution would fly with 5 laps remaining giving Brandon Jones the opportunity he was looking for. Jones would hound Friesen hoping for a mistake, Friesen would pull away crossing the checkers .860 seconds and secured a spot in next weekend’s Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We’ve got a badass piece for next week, too,” promised Friesen/

Drivers in the Championship 4 – One will become the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Champion

Stewart Friesen

Ross Chastain

Brett Moffitt

Matt Crafton

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Lucas Oil 150

ISM Raceway, Phoenix Ax.

1 – Stewart Friesen

2 – Brandon Jones

3 – Chandler Smith

4 – Ben Rhodes

5 – Grant Enfinger

6 – Matt Crafton

7 – Harrison Burton

8 – Johnny Sauter

9 – Ross Chastain

10 – Brett Moffitt

11 – Ty Majeski

12 – Sheldon Creed

13 – Austin Hill

14 – Todd Gilliland

15 – Tyler Dippel

16 – Dylan Lupton

17 – Tanner Gray

18 – Austin Wayne Self

19 – Sam Mayer

20 – Gus Dean

21 – Colby Howard

22 – Natalie Decker

23 – Carson Hocevar

24 – Anthony Alfredo

25 – Kyle Plott

26 – Tyler Ankrum

27 – Danny Bohn

28 – Jordan Anderson

29 – John H. Nemechek

30 – Carson Ware

31 – Derek Kraus

32 – Joe Nemechek

