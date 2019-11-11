Four Contenders 1 Championship

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
There is a 75% chance that Joe Gibbs Racing will be celebrating the 2019 Championship with one of its three drivers after next weeks Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. was the first JGR driver eligible for the Champion 4 with a victory, Kyle Busch was eligible on points but would have to finish ahead of Joey Logano , that left Denny Hamlin outside the cut line by 20 points. Hamlin was in a must win and thats what he was able to accomplish in the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway
Stewart Hass Racing will be represented by Kevin Harvick, who qualified for his fifth Championship 4 appearance after a win in the fall race at Texas.
Drivers who were eliminated from the Playoffs: #22-Logano, #42-Larson, #12-Blaney and #9-Elliott.
Offical Results:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Bluegreen Vacations 500
ISM Raceway
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Ryan Blaney
4 – Kyle Larson
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Martin Truex Jr.
7 – Erik Jones
8 – Clint Bowyer
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Brad Keselowski
11 – Kurt Busch
12 – Paul Menard
13 – Matt DiBenedetto
14 – Jimmie Johnson
15 – Daniel Suarez
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – William Byron
18 – Ryan Newman
19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 – Ty Dillon
21 – Daniel Hemric
22 – Aric Almirola
23 – Alex Bowman
24 – Austin Dillon
25 – Bubba Wallace
26 – Ryan Preece
27 – John H. Nemechek
28 – Ross Chastain
29 – JJ Yeley
30 – Michael McDowell
31 – Garrett Smithley
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – Landon Cassill
34 – Joe Nemechek
35 – Corey Lajoie
36 – David Ragan
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Joey Gase
39 – Chase Elliott
f.1119