Four Contenders 1 Championship

photo credit: Ron Olds

There is a 75% chance that Joe Gibbs Racing will be celebrating the 2019 Championship with one of its three drivers after next weeks Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. was the first JGR driver eligible for the Champion 4 with a victory, Kyle Busch was eligible on points but would have to finish ahead of Joey Logano , that left Denny Hamlin outside the cut line by 20 points. Hamlin was in a must win and thats what he was able to accomplish in the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway

Stewart Hass Racing will be represented by Kevin Harvick, who qualified for his fifth Championship 4 appearance after a win in the fall race at Texas.

Drivers who were eliminated from the Playoffs: #22-Logano, #42-Larson, #12-Blaney and #9-Elliott.

Offical Results:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Bluegreen Vacations 500

ISM Raceway

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Ryan Blaney

4 – Kyle Larson

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Erik Jones

8 – Clint Bowyer

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Brad Keselowski

11 – Kurt Busch

12 – Paul Menard

13 – Matt DiBenedetto

14 – Jimmie Johnson

15 – Daniel Suarez

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – William Byron

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – Ty Dillon

21 – Daniel Hemric

22 – Aric Almirola

23 – Alex Bowman

24 – Austin Dillon

25 – Bubba Wallace

26 – Ryan Preece

27 – John H. Nemechek

28 – Ross Chastain

29 – JJ Yeley

30 – Michael McDowell

31 – Garrett Smithley

32 – Bayley Currey

33 – Landon Cassill

34 – Joe Nemechek

35 – Corey Lajoie

36 – David Ragan

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Joey Gase

39 – Chase Elliott

