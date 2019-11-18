Faccinto, Rasmussen, Myrick, Hamilton Win Turkey Night Main Events At Keller Speedway

Hanford, CA…Mitchell Faccinto won the 30 lap King of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway. This was the season-ending Turkey Night event, and Faccinto bested a field of 24 competitors.

After outrunning Tucker Worth to win the six lap Trophy Dash, Mitchell Faccinto had the pole position for the feature race. Faccinto and Worth battled it out with second-row starter Michael Faccinto. Michael Faccinto would take the second position from Worth, but it would be brother Mitchell Faccinto prevailing at the checkered flag. Worth settled for a third place finish, followed by Jace Vanderweerd, Grant Duinkerken, Landon Hurst, Kaleb Montgomery, Mitchell Moles, Keith Day Jr and Craig Stidham.

King of Thunder and NARC/King of the West Sprint Car champion DJ Netto set the fast time of 13.686, beating the 13.780 of Mitchell Faccinto. Vanderweerd, Worth and Day picked up the eight lap heat race wins.

Kyle Rasmussen won the 25 lap IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Main Event. New champion Grant Champlin and Andy Gregg battled early while Rasmussen charged from the third row. Rasmussen would grab the lead from Champlin, and seventh row starter Brooklyn Holland became a player in the battle at the front of the pack. Holland would take the second position from Champlin, but Rasmussen would go on to victory. Champlin settled for third, followed by Gregg, Doug Gandy, Gordon Rodgers, Tony Pombo, Chris Stevens, Phil Heynen and Jerome Warmerdam. Champlin set the fast time of 14.695, while Warmerdam, Rasmussen and Steven Tiner were the eight lap heat race winners.

Dan Myrick won the 20 lap House of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stock Main Event. This was his second win at Hanford this season, which helped him wrap up both the track and Central Valley Mini Stock championships. Myrick shared the front row of the Main Event with 2018 CVMS champion Greg Baronian, and the two ran closely at the front of the pack throughout the entire distance. Myrick would score the victory ahead of Baronian. Ryan Doglione enjoyed a season-best third place finish, followed by Randy Brown, Gene Glover, Matthew Herod, Clinton Massey, Jeff Durant, Darren Wilson and Scott Glenn. Baronian bested the 29 car field in qualifying with a lap of 20.559. Eight lap heat race wins were earned by Jason Cook, Baronian and Myrick.

Eric Hamilton won the 15 lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. This was the first win of the season for Hamilton, and he had to battle past champion Lauren DeArmond and current champion Chad Johnson to do it. Hamilton started back in the third row, while Johnson started in the fifth row. DeArmond had the pole for the race and set the early pace. Hamilton and Johnson both made a mad dash to the front of the pack, and a close battle occurred down the stretch. Hamilton managed to get the lead and barely held off DeArmond for the victory with Johnson a very close third. Rod Bane finished fourth, followed by Steven Johnson, Troy Patee, Brock Hamilton, Nicholas Johnson, Larry Thompson and Renn Bane. Cody Johnson and Eric Hamilton won their respective eight lap heat races.