Crafton Claims Third Championship

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Under the rain delayed Miami lights Matt Crafton would become the 2019 Gander Outdoors Truck Series Champion. Crafton’s Championship was built on consistency rather than victories just as was Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway Crafton would finish in the bridesmaid position to Austin Hill the race winner.

Crafton Championship matches a three-title mark equaled only by Jack Sprague (2001, 1999 and 1997) and exceeded by only NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. Crafton is the only driver to ever win back-to-back truck titles (2013-14). “I guess I finally got out of the wheelchair and got up one the wheel and got it done,” said Crafton, “One step closer to what Hornaday’s done, and they called us the underdog.”

The victory for Hill was bitter sweet after last weeks final elimination race at Phoenix’s ISM Raceway when he finished 13th and Stewart Friesen advanced into the playoff round with a victory. “I’m excited for the win, but at the same time it stings a little bit just because I know that if we would have been a little bit better in the round of six, we could be celebrating a win and a championship,” Hill said. “But like I say, I can’t thank everybody out there enough.



Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 23

Race Results for the 24th Annual Ford EcoBoost 200 – Friday, November 15, 2019

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 201. Miles

1 – Austin Hill

2 – Matt Crafton

3 – Christian Eckes

4 – Ross Chastain

5 – Brett Moffitt

6 – Johnny Sauter

7 – Grant Enfinger

8 – Todd Gilliland

9 – Sheldon Creed

10 – Parker Kligerman

11 – Stewart Friesen

12 – Ben Rhodes

13 – Harrison Burton

14 – Joe Nemechek

15 – Gus Dean

16 – Tanner Gray

17 – Jesse Little

18 – Tyler Dippel

19 – Austin Wayne Self

20 – Natalie Decker

21 – Jordan Anderson

22 – Tyler Ankrum

23 – Tyler Hill

24 – Colby Howard

25 – Danny Bohn

26 – Codie Rohrbaugh

27 – Cory Roper

28 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

29 – Angela Ruch

30 – Josh Bilicki

31 – Ray Ciccarelli

32 – Anthony Alfredo

