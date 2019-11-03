Bell Clinches Spot In Xfinity Championship 4 Field

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Christopher Bell put on a driving clinic on how to win a championship after leading a race high 101 of the 200 laps in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. On the other side of the spectrum chase contenders Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe, all suffered racing incidents that put them in a must win situation next week when the XFINITY Series heads to ISM Speedway in Phoenix Arizona where the Championship 4 field will be set.

Bells victory will advance him into the Championship 4 field

Unofficial Results:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

Texas Motor Speedway

1 – Christopher Bell

2 – Ross Chastain

3 – Austin Cindric

4 – Brandon Jones

5 – John H. Nemechek

6 – Justin Allgaier

7 – Harrison Burton

8 – Cole Custer

9 – Jeb Burton

10 – Ryan Sieg

11 – Michael Annett

12 – Ray Black Jr.

13 – Gray Gaulding

14 – Josh Williams

15 – Chad Finchum

16 – BJ McLeod

17 – Garrett Smithley

18 – Matt Mills

19 – Stephen Leicht

20 – Bayley Currey

21 – Josh Bilicki

22 – Chase Briscoe

23 – Stefan Parsons

24 – Vinnie Miller

25 – Brandon Brown

26 – Joey Gase

27 – Cj McLaughlin

28 – Jeremy Clements

29 – Tyler Reddick

30 – Noah Gragson

31 – Ronnie Bassett Jr.

32 – Justin Haley

33 – David Starr

34 – Kyle Weatherman

35 – Timmy Hill

36 – Landon Cassill

37 – Bobby Earnhardt

38 – JJ Yeley

