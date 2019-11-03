Bell Clinches Spot In Xfinity Championship 4 Field

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Christopher Bell put on a driving clinic on how to win a championship after leading a race high 101 of the 200 laps in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. On the other side of the spectrum chase contenders Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe, all suffered racing incidents that put them in a must win situation next week when the XFINITY Series heads to ISM Speedway in Phoenix Arizona where the Championship 4 field will be set.
Bells victory will advance him into the Championship 4 field
Unofficial Results:
NASCAR XFINITY Series
O’Reilly Auto Parts 300
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Christopher Bell
2 – Ross Chastain
3 – Austin Cindric
4 – Brandon Jones
5 – John H. Nemechek
6 – Justin Allgaier
7 – Harrison Burton
8 – Cole Custer
9 – Jeb Burton
10 – Ryan Sieg
11 – Michael Annett
12 – Ray Black Jr.
13 – Gray Gaulding
14 – Josh Williams
15 – Chad Finchum
16 – BJ McLeod
17 – Garrett Smithley
18 – Matt Mills
19 – Stephen Leicht
20 – Bayley Currey
21 – Josh Bilicki
22 – Chase Briscoe
23 – Stefan Parsons
24 – Vinnie Miller
25 – Brandon Brown
26 – Joey Gase
27 – Cj McLaughlin
28 – Jeremy Clements
29 – Tyler Reddick
30 – Noah Gragson
31 – Ronnie Bassett Jr.
32 – Justin Haley
33 – David Starr
34 – Kyle Weatherman
35 – Timmy Hill
36 – Landon Cassill
37 – Bobby Earnhardt
38 – JJ Yeley
