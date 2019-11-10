10K to Win SRL “Retro Custom Metals 150” at Colorado National Speedway

RETRO CUSTOM METALS STEPS UP TO PAY $10,000 TO THE WINNER AT CNS IN 2020

Bakersfield, CA – In 2020, the SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series will celebrate its 20th season of competition. With that celebration, the series will see more major events, record prize money awarded, unique race formats and a lot more that will make the 2020 season like no other in the series 20-year history.

One of the most talked about events of the 2020 season, is the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series trip to the Denver area for the August 15th “Retro Custom Metals 150” at Colorado National Speedway (CNS). With the support of David “Homie” Mulcahy, the winner’s prize for the event will be $10,000.

“Homie has been an amazing sponsor and supporter of the teams of this series for so many years”, stated the SRL’s Brian Olsen. “We’ve been very fortunate to establish partnerships with companies like Retro Custom Metals, which has allowed our ‘Big’ events to become even ‘Bigger’. It’s companies and people like this that has made the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series what it is today.”

Retro Custom Metals, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in the architectural sheet metal industry, specializing in custom copper, zinc, and steel roofing and interior or exterior accents for residents or business.

“We have a lot of customers and vendors in the Rocky Mountain region, so it’s a natural fit for Retro to be part of this exciting event.” commented Mulcahy. “Watching the ‘tour’ cars compete at the newly paved CNS is going to be a treat for the soldout crowd.”

Colorado National Speedway has one of the strongest contingent of home track Super Late Model teams in the nation. When the teams of the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series roll into the newly paved 3/8 mile oval on August 15th for the “Retro Custom Metals 150”, it will be one of the most competitive events of the year.

For more information on the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series and its upcoming season, go to www.srlsouthwesttour.com.