Wheeler, Rayburn, Killingsworth, Flowers Close Siskiyou Speedway Season With Victories

Yreka, CA…October 26…Jake Wheeler won the 25 lap Interstate Sprint Car Series Main Event Saturday night at Siskiyou Golden Speedway. Wheeler is the 2016 Southern Oregon Speedway champion. He was once again piloting the car owned by Ron Osborne, which he has driven to victory twice in Medford this year. The night featured a Halloween theme with a costume contest and kids trick-or-treating with the racers on the front straightaway during intermission.

Wheeler drew a fourth row starting position for the feature race with fellow past Medford champion TJ Winningham starting in the second row. Winningham and Scott Fox were his biggest challengers, but Wheeler quickly moved his way to the front of the pack. Wheeler got around both of them and went on to score the impressive victory. Winningham settled for second, followed by Fox, Anthony Pope, Tyrell Mead, Steven Snawder, Cooper Desbiens and Brody Sim. Snawder and Mead were the eight lap heat race winners.

Bruce Rayburn Jr won the 25 lap Late Model Main Event. Rayburn was piloting the Joey Tanner Willamette Speedway championship car, which is now owned by Pete Bowne. The second-generation racer shared the front row with Dustin Knight, but Knight had problems early on. Rayburn had his closest competition from Chris Biggs, but in the end he was too fast for everybody in victory. Biggs held onto second ahead of seven-time Medford Modified champion Mark Wauge, Bob Dees, Eric Massey, Cliff Massey, Jason Schultz, Knight and Dana Bowers. Dees and Wauge were the eight lap heat race winners.

Ethan Killingsworth scored the victory in the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Killingsworth is the champion this year, and this was his division-leading fourth win of the season. Both Killingsworth and Matt Sanders picked up their respective eight lap heat race wins, and that put them both on the front row for the feature race. Sanders has won at four different venues this year, including twice in Yreka. However, Killingsworth would prevail in this battle with Sanders settling for second. Colt Boswell placed third, followed by Isaac Sanders, Zak Potts, Rich McCoy, Randy Wright, Ryder Boswell, Cale Cunial and Chris Silva.

James Flowers won the 20 lap Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event. This was the first win of the season for Flowers, and he outran his father, Scott Flowers, to get the job done. In finishing second, Scott Flowers notched his first career championship. James Flowers had started in the third row with his father in the row behind him, but both came up through the pack. Following James and Scott were Matt Harlow, John David Duffie, Rick Lukens, Colby Hammond, Steve Borror and Ginny Flowers. Borror and Duffie were the eight lap heat race winners.

Marilyn Yawnick won the 20 lap Jefferson State Jalopy Main Event and the eight lap heat race. This was the division champion’s fourth win of the season, and she held off JJ Smith for the feature win. Three-time winner Michael Colson settled for third ahead of Karl Bernstein.

Following the trick or treating with the kids and the drivers in the infield during intermission, there was an Outlaw Kart exhibition race, which was won by Dallin Dagata.

This wraps up the 2019 racing season. Keep up with the latest happenings by checking out the Siskiyou Golden Speedway Facebook page or going to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.