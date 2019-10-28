Truex Jr. Advances To The Championship Round With Victory

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Martinsville is the first playoff race in the round of 8, there are eight drivers remaining that have a chance to become the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion, The 8 drivers and points entering Martinsville :

1) #18-Kyle Busch 4046

2) #19-Martin Truex, Jr. 4042

3) #11-Denny Hamlin 4037

4) #22-Joey Logano 4030

5) #4-Kevin Harvick 4028

6) #9-Chase Elliott 4024

7) #42-Kyle Larson 4011

8) #12-Ryan Blaney 4009

The drama the chase adds, and short track racing always provide for some intense action on this 0.526 miles track, the shortest track in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Chase Elliott would be the first contender to have problems when a right rear axle broke forcing the car to the garage area for repair dropping Elliott 54 laps down and loosing 38 valuable chase points.

Kyle Busch would be the next contender with problems when he and Eric Almirola tangled off turn 4 with 144 laps remaing Kyle Larson would narrowly avoid the spinning cars as all the action was at the front of the field. Almirola made it clear in the upcoming weeks that there would be some retaliation after what he felt was a cheap move by Kyle Busch. “We have 3 weeks left and I’m going to make it hell on him”

Martin Truex Jr. who dominated the race leading 464 laps of 500 found himself in a similar situation as last year when Joey Logan turned Truex as they raced to the checkers. This year it was a hungry William Byron looking for his first win and closing in on the rear bumper. The win locks Truex Jr. into the Championship race of 4 at Homestead.

Temper flared on pit row post race between Logano and Hamlin after the two made contact on the track with 35 laps remaining, the contact sent the #22 car into the wall resulting in a cut tire and yellow flag. The fight escalated with several team members involved and Hamlin being body slammed to the ground.

Points after Martinsville

1. Martin Truex Jr – 4102 – winner

2. Denny Hamlin – 4082

3. Kyle Busch – 4075

4. Joey Logano – 4072

outside the cut line for Homestead 2 races remain

5. Kevin Harvick – 4058

6. Ryan Blaney – 4057

7. Kyle Larson – 4048

8. Chase Elliott – 4028

Unofficial Race Results

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 33

Race Results for the 71st Annual First Data 500 – Sunday, October 27, 2019

Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – William Byron

3 – Brad Keselowski

4 – Denny Hamlin

5 – Ryan Blaney

6 – Kurt Busch

7 – Kevin Harvick

8 – Joey Logano

9 – Kyle Larson

10 – Ryan Newman

11 – David Ragan

12 – Chris Buescher

13 – Bubba Wallace

14 – Kyle Busch

15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16 – Matt DiBenedetto

17 – Daniel Hemric

18 – Corey Lajoie

19 – Ryan Preece

20 – Erik Jones

21 – Paul Menard

22 – Austin Dillon

23 – Michael McDowell

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – Matt Crafton

26 – Landon Cassill

27 – BJ McLeod

28 – JJ Yeley

29 – Ross Chastain

30 – Alex Bowman

31 – Daniel Suarez

32 – Garrett Smithley

33 – Reed Sorenson

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Clint Bowyer

36 – Chase Elliott

37 – Aric Almirola

38 – Jimmie Johnson

