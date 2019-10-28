Truex Jr. Advances To The Championship Round With Victory

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Martinsville is the first playoff race in the round of 8, there are eight drivers remaining that have a chance to become the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion, The 8 drivers and points entering Martinsville :
1) #18-Kyle Busch 4046
2) #19-Martin Truex, Jr. 4042
3) #11-Denny Hamlin 4037
4) #22-Joey Logano 4030
5) #4-Kevin Harvick 4028
6) #9-Chase Elliott 4024
7) #42-Kyle Larson 4011
8) #12-Ryan Blaney 4009
The drama the chase adds, and short track racing always provide for some intense action on this 0.526 miles track, the shortest track in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Chase Elliott would be the first contender to have problems when a right rear axle broke forcing the car to the garage area for repair dropping Elliott 54 laps down and loosing 38 valuable chase points.
Kyle Busch would be the next contender with problems when he and Eric Almirola tangled off turn 4 with 144 laps remaing Kyle Larson would narrowly avoid the spinning cars as all the action was at the front of the field. Almirola made it clear in the upcoming weeks that there would be some retaliation after what he felt was a cheap move by Kyle Busch. “We have 3 weeks left and I’m going to make it hell on him”
Martin Truex Jr. who dominated the race leading 464 laps of 500 found himself in a similar situation as last year when Joey Logan turned Truex as they raced to the checkers. This year it was a hungry William Byron looking for his first win and closing in on the rear bumper. The win locks Truex Jr. into the Championship race of 4 at Homestead.
Temper flared on pit row post race between Logano and Hamlin after the two made contact on the track with 35 laps remaining, the contact sent the #22 car into the wall resulting in a cut tire and yellow flag. The fight escalated with several team members involved and Hamlin being body slammed to the ground.
Points after Martinsville
1. Martin Truex Jr – 4102 – winner
2. Denny Hamlin – 4082
3. Kyle Busch – 4075
4. Joey Logano – 4072
outside the cut line for Homestead 2 races remain
5. Kevin Harvick – 4058
6. Ryan Blaney – 4057
7. Kyle Larson – 4048
8. Chase Elliott – 4028
Unofficial Race Results
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 33
Race Results for the 71st Annual First Data 500 – Sunday, October 27, 2019
Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – William Byron
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Denny Hamlin
5 – Ryan Blaney
6 – Kurt Busch
7 – Kevin Harvick
8 – Joey Logano
9 – Kyle Larson
10 – Ryan Newman
11 – David Ragan
12 – Chris Buescher
13 – Bubba Wallace
14 – Kyle Busch
15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16 – Matt DiBenedetto
17 – Daniel Hemric
18 – Corey Lajoie
19 – Ryan Preece
20 – Erik Jones
21 – Paul Menard
22 – Austin Dillon
23 – Michael McDowell
24 – Ty Dillon
25 – Matt Crafton
26 – Landon Cassill
27 – BJ McLeod
28 – JJ Yeley
29 – Ross Chastain
30 – Alex Bowman
31 – Daniel Suarez
32 – Garrett Smithley
33 – Reed Sorenson
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Clint Bowyer
36 – Chase Elliott
37 – Aric Almirola
38 – Jimmie Johnson
