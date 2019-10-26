Truck Shake Up, Gilliland Earns Victory

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Martinsville Speedway is known to be an action track and it proved once again how difficult a track it is. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday would shake up the truck points standings heading into an elimination race at ISM Speedway in Phoenix Az.
Todd Gilliland would prevail in a battle to the end with Ross Chastain and Grant Enfinger that would go past the scheduled laps and extend into overtime. This is Gilliland first series victory.
Playoff contenders Austin Hill, Tyler Ankrum, Matt Crafton, and points leader Brett Moffitt were dealing with issues that droped them well back at the finish. None of the playoff contenders have locked into the final 4 with a victory, the current point standings headed into ISM –
Moffitt (+45), Friesen (+35), Chastain (+20), Hill (+9), Crafton (-9) and Ankrum (-15)
The Gander Trucks Round of 6 will conclude at ISM Raceway with the Lucas Oil 150 (Friday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. M.S.T on FS1). Two drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs at the conclusion of that race.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
NASCAR Hall of Fame 200
Martinsville Speedway
1 – Todd Gilliland
2 – Ross Chastain
3 – Johnny Sauter
4 – Grant Enfinger
5 – Timmy Hill
6 – Stewart Friesen
7 – John H. Nemechek
8 – Danny Bohn
9 – Jeb Burton
10 – Codie Rohrbaugh
11 – Sheldon Creed
12 – Jordan Anderson
13 – Dawson Cram
14 – Gus Dean
15 – Spencer Boyd
16 – Ben Rhodes
17 – Christian Eckes
18 – Harrison Burton
19 – Austin Wayne Self
20 – Tanner Gray
21 – Ray Ciccarelli
22 – Natalie Decker
23 – Matt Crafton
24 – Norm Benning
25 – Tyler Ankrum
26 – Austin Hill
27 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
28 – Sam Mayer
29 – Brett Moffitt
30 – Tyler Dippel
31 – Josh Reaume
32 – Cody McMahan
f.1019