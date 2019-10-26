Truck Shake Up, Gilliland Earns Victory

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Martinsville Speedway is known to be an action track and it proved once again how difficult a track it is. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday would shake up the truck points standings heading into an elimination race at ISM Speedway in Phoenix Az.

Todd Gilliland would prevail in a battle to the end with Ross Chastain and Grant Enfinger that would go past the scheduled laps and extend into overtime. This is Gilliland first series victory.

Playoff contenders Austin Hill, Tyler Ankrum, Matt Crafton, and points leader Brett Moffitt were dealing with issues that droped them well back at the finish. None of the playoff contenders have locked into the final 4 with a victory, the current point standings headed into ISM –

Moffitt (+45), Friesen (+35), Chastain (+20), Hill (+9), Crafton (-9) and Ankrum (-15)

The Gander Trucks Round of 6 will conclude at ISM Raceway with the Lucas Oil 150 (Friday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. M.S.T on FS1). Two drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs at the conclusion of that race.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

NASCAR Hall of Fame 200

Martinsville Speedway

1 – Todd Gilliland

2 – Ross Chastain

3 – Johnny Sauter

4 – Grant Enfinger

5 – Timmy Hill

6 – Stewart Friesen

7 – John H. Nemechek

8 – Danny Bohn

9 – Jeb Burton

10 – Codie Rohrbaugh

11 – Sheldon Creed

12 – Jordan Anderson

13 – Dawson Cram

14 – Gus Dean

15 – Spencer Boyd

16 – Ben Rhodes

17 – Christian Eckes

18 – Harrison Burton

19 – Austin Wayne Self

20 – Tanner Gray

21 – Ray Ciccarelli

22 – Natalie Decker

23 – Matt Crafton

24 – Norm Benning

25 – Tyler Ankrum

26 – Austin Hill

27 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

28 – Sam Mayer

29 – Brett Moffitt

30 – Tyler Dippel

31 – Josh Reaume

32 – Cody McMahan

