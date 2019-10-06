.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

.

Denny Hamlin would have a record setting day for qualifying in the 50th Annual Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. Hamlin making his 500th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race start, would tour the 1 mile concrete oval with a lap of 166.984 mph (21.559-seconds) in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Hamlins effort was 1 mph faster than Chase Elliott May qualifying speed of (165.960 mph/21.692-seconds)

“This is probably as optimistic as I’ve ever been going into a Dover race simply because we’ve really devoted a lot of time to improving my technique around here,’’ said Hamlin, adding, “It just seems like in practice I’m really comfortable in the car and that’s not my usual MO here.’’

Starting Line Up

Dover International Speedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Saturday, 10/5/2019 @ 02:30 PM Eastern

50th Annual Drydene 400

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – William Byron

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Ryan Blaney

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Alex Bowman

13 – Paul Menard

14 – Joey Logano

15 – Daniel Suarez

16 – Brad Keselowski

17 – Clint Bowyer

18 – Kyle Busch

19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – Matt DiBenedetto

21 – David Ragan

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – Matt Tifft

24 – Ryan Newman

25 – Ty Dillon

26 – Bubba Wallace

27 – Austin Dillon

28 – Michael McDowell

29 – Corey Lajoie

30 – Landon Cassill

31 – Daniel Hemric

32 – Ryan Preece

33 – BJ McLeod

34 – Ross Chastain

35 – JJ Yeley

36 – Joe Nemechek

37 – Garrett Smithley

38 – Reed Sorenson

