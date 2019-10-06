.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
.
Denny Hamlin would have a record setting day for qualifying in the 50th Annual Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. Hamlin making his 500th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race start, would tour the 1 mile concrete oval with a lap of 166.984 mph (21.559-seconds) in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Hamlins effort was 1 mph faster than Chase Elliott May qualifying speed of (165.960 mph/21.692-seconds)
“This is probably as optimistic as I’ve ever been going into a Dover race simply because we’ve really devoted a lot of time to improving my technique around here,’’ said Hamlin, adding, “It just seems like in practice I’m really comfortable in the car and that’s not my usual MO here.’’
Starting Line Up
Dover International Speedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Saturday, 10/5/2019 @ 02:30 PM Eastern
50th Annual Drydene 400
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – William Byron
7 – Aric Almirola
8 – Erik Jones
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Ryan Blaney
11 – Jimmie Johnson
12 – Alex Bowman
13 – Paul Menard
14 – Joey Logano
15 – Daniel Suarez
16 – Brad Keselowski
17 – Clint Bowyer
18 – Kyle Busch
19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 – Matt DiBenedetto
21 – David Ragan
22 – Chris Buescher
23 – Matt Tifft
24 – Ryan Newman
25 – Ty Dillon
26 – Bubba Wallace
27 – Austin Dillon
28 – Michael McDowell
29 – Corey Lajoie
30 – Landon Cassill
31 – Daniel Hemric
32 – Ryan Preece
33 – BJ McLeod
34 – Ross Chastain
35 – JJ Yeley
36 – Joe Nemechek
37 – Garrett Smithley
38 – Reed Sorenson
f.1019