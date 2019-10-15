Rain No Match For Excitement at Talladega

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
A rain-delayed 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway would not shorten the excitement when the race resumed on Monday. A pair of Ryans would finish less that a foot apart – 007-seconds around the superspeedway when the checkers finally dropped. Ryan Blaney would edge Ryan Newman for the “W” and advance to the round of 8 with next week an elimination race at Kansas Speedway. The field will be trimmed to 8 drivers advancing into the playoff field for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion.
Drivers that are in jeopardy of not advancing:
7) #2-Brad Keselowski 3078, +20
8) #22-Joey Logano 3076, +18
outside the top 8
9) #88-Alex Bowman 3058, -18
10) #9-Chase Elliott 3054, – 22
9) #14-Clint Bowyer 3052, -24
10) #24-William Byron 3049, -27
Race Results
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 31
51st Annual 1000Bulbs.com 500 – Sunday, October 13, 2019
Talladega Superspeedway –
1 – Ryan Blaney
2 – Ryan Newman
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Aric Almirola
5 – Michael McDowell
6 – Austin Dillon
7 – Corey LaJoie
8 – Chase Elliott
9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
10 – Ty Dillon
11 – Joey Logano
12 – Ross Chastain
13 – Matt Tifft
14 – Landon Cassill
15 – Parker Kligerman
16 – Paul Menard
17 – Kevin Harvick
18 – Ryan Preece
19 26 18 Kyle Busch (P)
20 – Chris Buescher
21 – Daniel Hemric
22 – Reed Sorenson
23 – Clint Bowyer
24 – Bubba Wallace
25 – Brad Keselowski
26 – Martin Truex Jr
27 – Brendan Gaughan
28 – Kurt Busch
29 – David Ragan
30 – Matt DiBenedetto
31 – Blake Jones
32 – Daniel Suarez
33 – William Byron
34 – Erik Jones
35 – Austin Theriault
36 – Joey Gase
37 2 88 Alex Bowman (P)
38 – Jimmie Johnson
39 – Kyle Larson
40 – Spencer Boyd
