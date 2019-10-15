Rain No Match For Excitement at Talladega

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

A rain-delayed 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway would not shorten the excitement when the race resumed on Monday. A pair of Ryans would finish less that a foot apart – 007-seconds around the superspeedway when the checkers finally dropped. Ryan Blaney would edge Ryan Newman for the “W” and advance to the round of 8 with next week an elimination race at Kansas Speedway. The field will be trimmed to 8 drivers advancing into the playoff field for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion.

Drivers that are in jeopardy of not advancing:

7) #2-Brad Keselowski 3078, +20

8) #22-Joey Logano 3076, +18

outside the top 8

9) #88-Alex Bowman 3058, -18

10) #9-Chase Elliott 3054, – 22

9) #14-Clint Bowyer 3052, -24

10) #24-William Byron 3049, -27

Race Results

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 31

51st Annual 1000Bulbs.com 500 – Sunday, October 13, 2019

Talladega Superspeedway –

1 – Ryan Blaney

2 – Ryan Newman

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Aric Almirola

5 – Michael McDowell

6 – Austin Dillon

7 – Corey LaJoie

8 – Chase Elliott

9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

10 – Ty Dillon

11 – Joey Logano

12 – Ross Chastain

13 – Matt Tifft

14 – Landon Cassill

15 – Parker Kligerman

16 – Paul Menard

17 – Kevin Harvick

18 – Ryan Preece

19 26 18 Kyle Busch (P)

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Daniel Hemric

22 – Reed Sorenson

23 – Clint Bowyer

24 – Bubba Wallace

25 – Brad Keselowski

26 – Martin Truex Jr

27 – Brendan Gaughan

28 – Kurt Busch

29 – David Ragan

30 – Matt DiBenedetto

31 – Blake Jones

32 – Daniel Suarez

33 – William Byron

34 – Erik Jones

35 – Austin Theriault

36 – Joey Gase

37 2 88 Alex Bowman (P)

38 – Jimmie Johnson

39 – Kyle Larson

40 – Spencer Boyd

