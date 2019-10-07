(Dacono CO) October 5, 2019 started off a clear and chilly fall day in Colorado, this day hold XLV Coca-Cola Challenge Cup. Challenge is not only a Colorado racing tradition but is nationally known for being one of the last big races of the year for Super Late Models. Not only were the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models running a 100 lap feature but the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks and Elite V Twin Legends Cars would run dual features to crown their 2019 Champions. The Bandoleros would also race for their Champions and the DemoX cars would take to the air.

Before we started any racing we had to get some early Trick or Treating out of our system. Call it a dress rehearsal for Halloween, we let all the race fans down on track with all the race cars. The drivers, track officials, fire department, police department and many others handed out candy by the handfuls and give young and old race fans a sugar rush before the main events started.

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models

The Feature Event for the night was the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models. These super star drivers would complete in action packed Coca-Cola Challenge Cup XLV 100 lap main event. Before the 100 laps we qualified these guys, the #48 of Preston Peltier would sit on the pole position with a time of 15.318. The Super Late Models were the last regular Colorado National Speedway division to take to the track. These amazing field of car held 10 past Challenge Cup Winners and 13 drivers who would love to add their names to that list.

Once the green flag flew the 48 darted out to the lead as the 11 and 22 battled hard behind him. At lap 91 there was a multi car accident in turn 1 that drew the yellow flag. When we went back to racing the 48 powered his way to the lead and left the 22, 11, 6 and 88 trailing him. At lap 86 there was a huge accident entering turn 1 as the 88 appeared to get loose collecting the 27, 47, 8, 19 and few others. That required the red flag to be shown for a long period of time while the track officials cleaned up all the fluid on the racing surface.

When we got back to racing the top four cars would put on an amazing show as they darted in and out of lapped traffic, using these lapped cars to pass each other and block other drivers for completing passed on them. The 48, 6, 22, 11 and 32 would show just what kind of drivers we have week in and out at the premiere track. With 30 laps to go the 6 spun going into turn 3 with apparent brake issues. The drives received the green flag with less the 20 laps to go and the 48 would take the lead and never look back as Preston Peltier flexed his muscle to win Challenge Cup XLV.

Quicktime: #48 Preston Peltier 00:15.318

Challenge Cup XLV Winner :#48 Preston Peltier

Updated List of Challenge Cup Winners:

2019 Preston Peltier

2018 Brett Yackey

2017 Preston Peltier

2016 Kyle Ray

2015 Dominic Ursetta

2014 Dominic Ursetta

2013 Darren Robertson

2012 Adam Deines

2011 Chris Eggleston

2010 Dan Savage

2009 Chris Eggleston

2008 Ronnie Hults

2007 PJ Mattorano

2006 Scotty Backman

2005 Darren Crocker

2004 Jerry Robertson

2003 Rick Carelli

2002 Jerry Robertson

2001 Dave Finley

2000 Roger Avants

1999 MK Kanke

1998 Joe Bellm

1997 Richard Burton

1996 Jerry Robertson

1995 Rick Carelli

1994 Rick Carelli

1993 Bruce Yackey

1992 Steve Carlson

1991 Tom Carlson

1990 Fred Campbell

1989 Rick Carelli

1988 Terry Phillips

1987 Terry Phillips

1986 Larry Phillips

1985 Larry Phillips

1984 Larry Phillips

1983 Butch Speicher

1982 Larry Phillips

1981 Mike Niffenegger, Kalona, Iowa

1980 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado

1979 “Wild Bill” Liebig, Rapid City, South Dakota

1978 Clayton Peterson Jr., Grand Island, Nebraska

1977 Terry Bivins, Kansas City

1976 Tommy Bartolomew, Waterloo, Iowa

1975 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

The Pro Trucks would be running two main events and would kick off the night by qualifying first. The Points leader Kody Vanderwal would set the quick time with a time of 16.556 and would show why he was the points leader as the night went on. However the 22 of Brian Yackey was only 4 points behind him entering the night.

When the green flag flew on the first of two main events the 43 and 22 paced the field on the front row and would run a caution free event racing one, two the whole race. The 43 would lead every lap as the 22 followed close behind. The 43 saw the checkered flag and would end up gaining 1 point of the 22.

As the trucks entered the track for the second main event the line up was not the 43 or 22 favor. They would start in the same row in the middle of the pack. This main event was a little more action packed as we saw a red flag to check in on the 3c after heavy contact with the front stretch wall and a yellow flag for a spin in turn 2. The 7,43,9,22 raced liked they had nothing to lose. Tagging the wall, rubbing into each other, sliding sideways and driving the tires off of their trucks. With 5 laps to the 7 pulled away from the field to win the second main event and the 43 would narrowly win the 2019 Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks Championship.

Quicktime: #43 Kody Vanderwal 16.556

Feature 1: #43 Kody Vanderwal

Feature 2: #7 Adam Deines

Champion: #43 Kody Vanderwal

Rookie of the Year: #05 Nick Cooper

Elite V Twin Legends Car Series

The Legend car are a fan favorite and for good reason. These guy put on a great show every single time they take to the track. The #30 of Darrell Stewart would claim the quicktime with a time of 00:18.143.

The first of two main events was filled with side by side and bumper to bumper racing as the 22, 30, 15 and 66 flipped flopped positions. The 15 would lose some traction and spin coming off of 2 but got it pointed the right way and kept going. The 22 of Chris Eggleston would end up winning the first main event and a couple of feet.

The Second main event was a race that these drivers will always remember. The top 4 drivers; 22,30,15,66, were swinging, darting, weaving and throwing their cars all over the track and in between lapped traffic. The 22 lead most of the race but would never truly have the lead as someone was always on his bumper. When the 22 crossed the line to win the second main event the 66 was less than a bumper length away from winning the race.

Quicktime: #30 Darrell Stewart 00:18.143

Feature 1: #22 Chris Eggleston

Feature 2: #22 Chris Eggleston

Champion: #66 Kyle Clegg

Rookie of the Year: #37 Tanner Scarberry

Bandoleros

Once everyone’s eyes were dilated and the hearts were racing a 100 mph we got to green flag racing. The Bandolero Bandits were the first division to take to the track. These future racing stars ran a green to checkards 15 lap main event that saw the 2019 Division Champion Teigan Scott win not only the race but the Championship.

The Bandolero Outlaws were up next and these young drivers put on quite a show for the fans as the top two in points ran within car lengths of each other. The Championship came down to a late race mistake as the 6 of Mahkrysta Hilton missed a turn and the 77 of Chasen Groff cruise into the Championship and the #89 of Zachery Morris take the main event win.

Bandolero Bandit Champion: #82 Teigan Scott

Bandolero Outlaw Champion: #77 Chasen Groff

DEMOX WINNERS:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Challenge Cup XLV

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 48 Preston Peltier

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

4. 08 Jace Hanson

5. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

6. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

7. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

8. 21 Conner Snow Morison

9. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker

10. 4 Brad Tilton

11. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

12. 28 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

13. 09 Thane Alderman

14. 74 Dan Savage

15. 79M Eric Meisner Brighton

16. 42 Darrell J Stewart

17. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

18. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

19. 98 Shonnon Flick CO Springs

20. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

21. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins

22. 27 Roger Avants

23. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton

24. 78 Darren Crocker

25. 47 PJ Mattorano Jr

DNS 57 Brady Balderson (R) Aurora

Pro Truck Feature Two

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 7 Adam Deines

2. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

3. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand

4. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

5. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

6. 05 Nick Cooper (R)

7. 33 Tyler Davis

8. 05W Tyler Wiggans Colorado Springs

9. 21 Chris Nelson (R)

10. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

11. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

12. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada

13. 3c Cassidy Hinds Arvada

Pro Truck Feature One

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

3. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand

4. 05 Nick Cooper (R)

5. 7 Adam Deines

6. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada

7. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

8. 33 Tyler Davis

9. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

10. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

11. 3c Cassidy Hinds Arvada

12. 21 Chris Nelson (R)

13. 05W Tyler Wiggans Colorado Springs

Legends Feature Two

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

4. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

5. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

6. 06 Mike Gallegos Aurora

7. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

8. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

9. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

10. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver

11. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

12. 88 Paul Himler Erie

13. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

14. 87 Timothy Trostel III Thornton

15. 86 Travis Rudolph Thornton

16. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs

17. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver

18. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

19. 39 Zeke Hanger

20. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

21. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

22. 42 James Bowman

23. 31 Kurt Brookhart

24. 10 Adam Romero Denver

25. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

26. 99 Trent Dedric

27. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

28. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

29. 61 Chris Archer Henderson

30. 7 Corey Seip

DNS 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

DNS 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

DQ 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster

DQ 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

Legends Feature One

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

4. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

5. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

6. 06 Mike Gallegos Aurora

7. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

8. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

9. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

10. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

11. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver

12. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

13. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

14. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

15. 88 Paul Himler Erie

16. 61 Chris Archer Henderson

17. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster

18. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs

19. 86 Travis Rudolph Thornton

20. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

21. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver

22. 7 Corey Seip

23. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

24. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

25. 39 Zeke Hanger

26. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

27. 42 James Bowman

28. 87 Timothy Trostel III Thornton

29. 31 Kurt Brookhart

30. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

31. 10 Adam Romero Denver

32. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

33. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

34. 99 Trent Dedric

Bandolero Outlaws

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 89 Zachery Morris Greenwood Village

2. 07 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

3. 78 Brody Moore

4. 77 Chasen Groff Denver

5. 00 Travis Sanders Aurora

6. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

7. 98 Samuel Haugen Centennial

8. 12 Bryanna Bruce

9. 3 Nandini Breggin Highlands Ranch

10. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton

Bandolero Bandits

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Teigan Scott Cheyenne

2. 03 Isaac Almaswari Lochbouie

3. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton

4. 99I Isaiah Scott Cheyenne

5. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

6. 6 Alexandra Scott Arvada