(Dacono CO) October 5, 2019 started off a clear and chilly fall day in Colorado, this day hold XLV Coca-Cola Challenge Cup. Challenge is not only a Colorado racing tradition but is nationally known for being one of the last big races of the year for Super Late Models. Not only were the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models running a 100 lap feature but the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks and Elite V Twin Legends Cars would run dual features to crown their 2019 Champions. The Bandoleros would also race for their Champions and the DemoX cars would take to the air.
Before we started any racing we had to get some early Trick or Treating out of our system. Call it a dress rehearsal for Halloween, we let all the race fans down on track with all the race cars. The drivers, track officials, fire department, police department and many others handed out candy by the handfuls and give young and old race fans a sugar rush before the main events started.
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models
The Feature Event for the night was the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models. These super star drivers would complete in action packed Coca-Cola Challenge Cup XLV 100 lap main event. Before the 100 laps we qualified these guys, the #48 of Preston Peltier would sit on the pole position with a time of 15.318. The Super Late Models were the last regular Colorado National Speedway division to take to the track. These amazing field of car held 10 past Challenge Cup Winners and 13 drivers who would love to add their names to that list.
Once the green flag flew the 48 darted out to the lead as the 11 and 22 battled hard behind him. At lap 91 there was a multi car accident in turn 1 that drew the yellow flag. When we went back to racing the 48 powered his way to the lead and left the 22, 11, 6 and 88 trailing him. At lap 86 there was a huge accident entering turn 1 as the 88 appeared to get loose collecting the 27, 47, 8, 19 and few others. That required the red flag to be shown for a long period of time while the track officials cleaned up all the fluid on the racing surface.
When we got back to racing the top four cars would put on an amazing show as they darted in and out of lapped traffic, using these lapped cars to pass each other and block other drivers for completing passed on them. The 48, 6, 22, 11 and 32 would show just what kind of drivers we have week in and out at the premiere track. With 30 laps to go the 6 spun going into turn 3 with apparent brake issues. The drives received the green flag with less the 20 laps to go and the 48 would take the lead and never look back as Preston Peltier flexed his muscle to win Challenge Cup XLV.
Quicktime: #48 Preston Peltier 00:15.318
Challenge Cup XLV Winner :#48 Preston Peltier
Updated List of Challenge Cup Winners:
2019 Preston Peltier
2018 Brett Yackey
2017 Preston Peltier
2016 Kyle Ray
2015 Dominic Ursetta
2014 Dominic Ursetta
2013 Darren Robertson
2012 Adam Deines
2011 Chris Eggleston
2010 Dan Savage
2009 Chris Eggleston
2008 Ronnie Hults
2007 PJ Mattorano
2006 Scotty Backman
2005 Darren Crocker
2004 Jerry Robertson
2003 Rick Carelli
2002 Jerry Robertson
2001 Dave Finley
2000 Roger Avants
1999 MK Kanke
1998 Joe Bellm
1997 Richard Burton
1996 Jerry Robertson
1995 Rick Carelli
1994 Rick Carelli
1993 Bruce Yackey
1992 Steve Carlson
1991 Tom Carlson
1990 Fred Campbell
1989 Rick Carelli
1988 Terry Phillips
1987 Terry Phillips
1986 Larry Phillips
1985 Larry Phillips
1984 Larry Phillips
1983 Butch Speicher
1982 Larry Phillips
1981 Mike Niffenegger, Kalona, Iowa
1980 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado
1979 “Wild Bill” Liebig, Rapid City, South Dakota
1978 Clayton Peterson Jr., Grand Island, Nebraska
1977 Terry Bivins, Kansas City
1976 Tommy Bartolomew, Waterloo, Iowa
1975 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado
Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks
The Pro Trucks would be running two main events and would kick off the night by qualifying first. The Points leader Kody Vanderwal would set the quick time with a time of 16.556 and would show why he was the points leader as the night went on. However the 22 of Brian Yackey was only 4 points behind him entering the night.
When the green flag flew on the first of two main events the 43 and 22 paced the field on the front row and would run a caution free event racing one, two the whole race. The 43 would lead every lap as the 22 followed close behind. The 43 saw the checkered flag and would end up gaining 1 point of the 22.
As the trucks entered the track for the second main event the line up was not the 43 or 22 favor. They would start in the same row in the middle of the pack. This main event was a little more action packed as we saw a red flag to check in on the 3c after heavy contact with the front stretch wall and a yellow flag for a spin in turn 2. The 7,43,9,22 raced liked they had nothing to lose. Tagging the wall, rubbing into each other, sliding sideways and driving the tires off of their trucks. With 5 laps to the 7 pulled away from the field to win the second main event and the 43 would narrowly win the 2019 Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks Championship.
Quicktime: #43 Kody Vanderwal 16.556
Feature 1: #43 Kody Vanderwal
Feature 2: #7 Adam Deines
Champion: #43 Kody Vanderwal
Rookie of the Year: #05 Nick Cooper
Elite V Twin Legends Car Series
The Legend car are a fan favorite and for good reason. These guy put on a great show every single time they take to the track. The #30 of Darrell Stewart would claim the quicktime with a time of 00:18.143.
The first of two main events was filled with side by side and bumper to bumper racing as the 22, 30, 15 and 66 flipped flopped positions. The 15 would lose some traction and spin coming off of 2 but got it pointed the right way and kept going. The 22 of Chris Eggleston would end up winning the first main event and a couple of feet.
The Second main event was a race that these drivers will always remember. The top 4 drivers; 22,30,15,66, were swinging, darting, weaving and throwing their cars all over the track and in between lapped traffic. The 22 lead most of the race but would never truly have the lead as someone was always on his bumper. When the 22 crossed the line to win the second main event the 66 was less than a bumper length away from winning the race.
Quicktime: #30 Darrell Stewart 00:18.143
Feature 1: #22 Chris Eggleston
Feature 2: #22 Chris Eggleston
Champion: #66 Kyle Clegg
Rookie of the Year: #37 Tanner Scarberry
Bandoleros
Once everyone’s eyes were dilated and the hearts were racing a 100 mph we got to green flag racing. The Bandolero Bandits were the first division to take to the track. These future racing stars ran a green to checkards 15 lap main event that saw the 2019 Division Champion Teigan Scott win not only the race but the Championship.
The Bandolero Outlaws were up next and these young drivers put on quite a show for the fans as the top two in points ran within car lengths of each other. The Championship came down to a late race mistake as the 6 of Mahkrysta Hilton missed a turn and the 77 of Chasen Groff cruise into the Championship and the #89 of Zachery Morris take the main event win.
Bandolero Bandit Champion: #82 Teigan Scott
Bandolero Outlaw Champion: #77 Chasen Groff
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Challenge Cup XLV
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 48 Preston Peltier
2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
3. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
4. 08 Jace Hanson
5. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
6. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
7. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
8. 21 Conner Snow Morison
9. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker
10. 4 Brad Tilton
11. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood
12. 28 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs
13. 09 Thane Alderman
14. 74 Dan Savage
15. 79M Eric Meisner Brighton
16. 42 Darrell J Stewart
17. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada
18. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker
19. 98 Shonnon Flick CO Springs
20. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
21. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins
22. 27 Roger Avants
23. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton
24. 78 Darren Crocker
25. 47 PJ Mattorano Jr
DNS 57 Brady Balderson (R) Aurora
Pro Truck Feature Two
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 7 Adam Deines
2. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
3. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand
4. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley
5. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
6. 05 Nick Cooper (R)
7. 33 Tyler Davis
8. 05W Tyler Wiggans Colorado Springs
9. 21 Chris Nelson (R)
10. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor
11. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster
12. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada
13. 3c Cassidy Hinds Arvada
Pro Truck Feature One
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley
3. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand
4. 05 Nick Cooper (R)
5. 7 Adam Deines
6. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada
7. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
8. 33 Tyler Davis
9. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster
10. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor
11. 3c Cassidy Hinds Arvada
12. 21 Chris Nelson (R)
13. 05W Tyler Wiggans Colorado Springs
Legends Feature Two
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton
2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
4. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
5. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada
6. 06 Mike Gallegos Aurora
7. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
8. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada
9. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
10. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver
11. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada
12. 88 Paul Himler Erie
13. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada
14. 87 Timothy Trostel III Thornton
15. 86 Travis Rudolph Thornton
16. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs
17. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver
18. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton
19. 39 Zeke Hanger
20. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
21. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada
22. 42 James Bowman
23. 31 Kurt Brookhart
24. 10 Adam Romero Denver
25. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie
26. 99 Trent Dedric
27. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster
28. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge
29. 61 Chris Archer Henderson
30. 7 Corey Seip
DNS 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton
DNS 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster
DQ 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster
DQ 04 Natalie Foster Westminster
Legends Feature One
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton
2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
4. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada
5. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
6. 06 Mike Gallegos Aurora
7. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton
8. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada
9. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
10. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada
11. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver
12. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada
13. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton
14. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster
15. 88 Paul Himler Erie
16. 61 Chris Archer Henderson
17. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster
18. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs
19. 86 Travis Rudolph Thornton
20. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
21. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver
22. 7 Corey Seip
23. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
24. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada
25. 39 Zeke Hanger
26. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster
27. 42 James Bowman
28. 87 Timothy Trostel III Thornton
29. 31 Kurt Brookhart
30. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge
31. 10 Adam Romero Denver
32. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie
33. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster
34. 99 Trent Dedric
Bandolero Outlaws
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 89 Zachery Morris Greenwood Village
2. 07 Aubrei Hilton Brighton
3. 78 Brody Moore
4. 77 Chasen Groff Denver
5. 00 Travis Sanders Aurora
6. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton
7. 98 Samuel Haugen Centennial
8. 12 Bryanna Bruce
9. 3 Nandini Breggin Highlands Ranch
10. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton
Bandolero Bandits
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 82 Teigan Scott Cheyenne
2. 03 Isaac Almaswari Lochbouie
3. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton
4. 99I Isaiah Scott Cheyenne
5. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City
6. 6 Alexandra Scott Arvada