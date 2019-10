NASCAR TV Schedule – Oct. 4 – 7 – Dover

.

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Friday, Oct. 4 – Dover International Speedway

10:30 p.m. – Xfinity Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. – Cup Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m. – Cup Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m. – NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in Meridian, Idaho – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Series, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:00 a.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity Pre-race -, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:00 p.m. – Xfinity Post Race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. – NASCAR RaceDay: Dover – FS1, FOX Sports App

11:30 a.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:00 p.m. – Cup Pre-race – NBC/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. -Cup – Drydene 400 – NBC/NBC Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Cup Post Race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:30 p.m. – NASCAR Victory Lap – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Drivers/points that advanced into the Round of 12

1. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota – (3,046 points)

2. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota – (3,041 points)

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota – (3,030 points)

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford – (3,029 points)

5. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford – (3,028 points)

6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – (3,024) points

7. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford – (3,024) points

8. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet – (3,006 points)

9. Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – (3,005 points)

10. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford – (3,004 points)

11. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – (3,001 points)

12. Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford – (3,000 points)

