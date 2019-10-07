Moles, Mentch, Garcia Win At Dixon Speedway

Dixon, CA…October 4…Mitchell Moles won the 25 lap Wingless 600 Micro Sprint Main Event Friday night at Dixon Speedway. Moles is the point leader in the Wingless and Super 600 classes at Lemoore Raceway. From his front row start, Moles charged into the Main Event lead ahead of Austin Stone. Kelvin Lewis took second from Stone on the fifth lap. Yellow flags on lap seven and 14 bunched the field, but Moles maintained his rapid pace on each restart and would go on to the victory. Lewis settled for second, followed by Stone, Cole Macedo, Norman Harley Rose, Isak Johnson, Derrick Patterson, Matt Santana, Brett Hoffman and Chris Parmley.

There were 24 cars in action, and Moles turned the 1/5 mile dirt oval with a lap of 10.825 to beat the 10.858 of Johnson. Moles also won the eight lap Trophy Dash. 10 lap heat race wins went to Rose, Johnson and Petaluma Speedway champion Justin Adiego. Timothy Vaught won the 12 lap B Main ahead of Randy Simms and Justin Stretch.

Kyle Mentch won the 25 lap Super 600 Main Event. The win helped Mentch wrap up his second-straight division championship. Mentch led Mitchell Moles at the start all the way to a lap 12 yellow flag, which saw Moles retire from the race. Mentch led Hayden Saitch on the restart. Despite pressure from Saitch and Cody Parmley for the second half of the race, Mentch prevailed at the checkered Flag. Saitch settled for second ahead of Parmley, Caeden Steele, Moles and Sage Bordenave. Moles set the fastest time of 10.112, but Mentch won the six lap Trophy Dash and 10 lap heat race.

Gauge Garcia won the 20 lap Restricted Micro 600 Main Event. Garcia set a good pace in the rapidly run race as he led Jeffrey Pahule by about a straightaway at the checkered flag. Pahule managed to hold off Matthew Tatoole in a closer battle for second as point later leader Ashton Torgerson, Bryant Bell and Austin Taborski followed in order. Tatoole set the fast time of 10.992, while Pahule won the four lap Trophy Dash. Garcia won the 10 lap heat race.

Jet Barnes won the 20 lap Junior Sprint Main Event. Barnes is the point leader at Lemoore Raceway. Barnes had the pole and charged into the lead when the green flag waved, leaving the battle for second. Hayden Stepps was second for 12 laps before point leader Michaela Tatoole moved by. However, Barnes won by a straightaway ahead of Tatoole, Stepps, Brody Rubio, Ryder Byrd and Aubry Patterson. Rubio set the fast time of 13.193, while Stepps was the four lap Trophy Dash winner. Barnes picked up the 10 lap heat win.

The next event will be the Seventh Annual Lonnie Kaiser Memorial race on October 18th and 19th. All of the Micro 600 Sprint divisions will be competing. For further information, go to www.dixonspeedway.us.