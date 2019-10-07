Larson Advances into Round of 8

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Coming of age, 27 year old Kyle Larson let the completion know that this year the championship my have to come through him. Larson in his 6th year of Cup racing at Chip Ganassi Racing picked up his first win of 2019 in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. The victory moved Larson into the round of 8 who will chase the 2019 Monster Energy Cup NASCAR Championship. Larson who has a history of closing out in the top of the field at Dover would lead Martin Truex Jr. to the checkers by 1.578 – seconds
“This is unbelievable,’’ said Larson, motioning toward the track’s front grandstands in gratitude. “I’ve always wanted to win a Cup race here. I’ve been close a number of times, so to get a Golden Monster (trophy) is going to be pretty sweet.’’
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 30
Race Results for the 50th Annual Drydene 400 – Sunday, October 6, 2019
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE
1 – Kyle Larson
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3 – Alex Bowman
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Kyle Busch
7 – Matt DiBenedetto
8 – Jimmie Johnson
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Clint Bowyer
11 – Brad Keselowski
12 – Paul Menard
13 – William Byron
14 – Daniel Suarez
15 – Erik Jones
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – Aric Almirola
18 – Austin Dillon
19 – Ryan Preece
20 – Bubba Wallace
21 – Daniel Hemric
22 – Ryan Newman
23 – Ty Dillon
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – Matt Tifft
26 – Landon Cassill
27 – David Ragan
28 – Corey Lajoie
29 – BJ McLeod
30 – Joe Nemechek
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – JJ Yeley
33 – Garrett Smithley
34 – Joey Logano
35 – Ryan Blaney
36 – Chris Buescher
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Chase Elliott
