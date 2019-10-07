Larson Advances into Round of 8

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Coming of age, 27 year old Kyle Larson let the completion know that this year the championship my have to come through him. Larson in his 6th year of Cup racing at Chip Ganassi Racing picked up his first win of 2019 in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. The victory moved Larson into the round of 8 who will chase the 2019 Monster Energy Cup NASCAR Championship. Larson who has a history of closing out in the top of the field at Dover would lead Martin Truex Jr. to the checkers by 1.578 – seconds

“This is unbelievable,’’ said Larson, motioning toward the track’s front grandstands in gratitude. “I’ve always wanted to win a Cup race here. I’ve been close a number of times, so to get a Golden Monster (trophy) is going to be pretty sweet.’’

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 30

Race Results for the 50th Annual Drydene 400 – Sunday, October 6, 2019

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE

1 – Kyle Larson

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Alex Bowman

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Kyle Busch

7 – Matt DiBenedetto

8 – Jimmie Johnson

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Clint Bowyer

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Paul Menard

13 – William Byron

14 – Daniel Suarez

15 – Erik Jones

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – Aric Almirola

18 – Austin Dillon

19 – Ryan Preece

20 – Bubba Wallace

21 – Daniel Hemric

22 – Ryan Newman

23 – Ty Dillon

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Matt Tifft

26 – Landon Cassill

27 – David Ragan

28 – Corey Lajoie

29 – BJ McLeod

30 – Joe Nemechek

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – JJ Yeley

33 – Garrett Smithley

34 – Joey Logano

35 – Ryan Blaney

36 – Chris Buescher

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Chase Elliott

