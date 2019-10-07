KALEB MONTGOMERY MASTERS SANTA MARIA

SANTA MARIA, CA – OCTOBER 5, 2019… Taking the lead on the twelfth lap, Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, CA) fought off point leader Tristan Guardino, Ryan Timmons, Brody Roa, and T.J. Smith to score his first career victory at Santa Maria Raceway. Piloting the family owned #3 Mission Country Properties / David Crye Maxim, Montgomery became the 52nd winning driver in USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series history. Smith, J.J. Ringo, Timmons, and Trent Carter followed Kaleb to the checkered flags.

Carter earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a fifth place run from twelfth. Missouri’s Slater Helt claimed the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Earlier in the program, Guardino posted his fourth career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 13.894 over the 15-car roster. After mechanical issues resulted in a tenth place finish in the feature, Tristan clinched the series championship.

The night’s ten-lap heat race victories went to Timmons (Extreme Mufflers First Heat) and Helt (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat).

By virtue of his third place finish in the main event, Ringo has taken over the rookie point lead from Hannah Mayhew by 20 points.

Next Saturday, October 12th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will travel to Petaluma Speedway for their final point race of the year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Racing Technology, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 5, 2019 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-13.894; 2. J.J. Ringo, 2, Keller-13.923; 3. Kaleb Montgomery, 3, Montgomery-13.941; 4. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-14.022; 5. Brody Roa, 8, Richardson-14.080; 6. T.J. Smith, 8M, May-14.128; 7. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-14.246; 8. Brandon Wiley, Team 33-14.254; 9. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-14.353; 10. Slater Helt, 81M, Watt-14.371; 11. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-14.472; 12, Trent Carter, 13, Carter-14.636; 13. Nick Diani, 17S, Diani-15.004; 14. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-15.166; 15, Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Timmons, 2. Roa, 3. Guardino, 4. Montgomery, 5. Shaw, 6. Owens, 7. Diani. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Helt, 2. Carter, 3. Wiley, 4. Ringo, 5. Smith, 6. Mayhew, 7. Herrera. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Kaleb Montgomery (4), 2. T.J. Smith (8), 3. J.J. Ringo (5), 4. Ryan Timmons (1), 5. Trent Carter (12), 6. Brent Owens (9), 7. Koen Shaw (11), 8. James Herrera (14), 9. Brody Roa (3), 10. Tristan Guardino (6), 11. Austin Ervine (15), 12. Nick Diani (13), 13. Slater Helt (10), 14. Brandon Wiley (2), 15. Hannah Mayhew (7). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-11 Timmons, Laps 12-30 Montgomery.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Trent Carter (12th to 5th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Slater Helt

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-794, 2-Timmons-667, 3-Shaw-565, 4-Smith-507, 5-Ringo-467, 6-Mayhew-447, 7-Ervine-402, 8-Helt-401, 9-Jake Swanson-400, 10-Austin Liggett-390.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: October 12 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California – “Adobe Cup II”