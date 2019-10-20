Hamlin Wins, Keselowski Eliminated

Kansas Speedway would provide plenty of excitement as the Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race would be an elimination event. The elimination of four drivers intended to par the field down to the eight drivers that will advance into the next round of playoff for the chance at this years NASCAR champion.
As the race wound down, two drivers Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott found themselves on the cutoff line sepreated by only 4 points when a blown tire on the Ryan Blaney car set the race down to a 9 lap shootout, however another crash before the checkers forced the event into overtime., Blaney would go on to finish 2nd and advance, while Keselowski would finish well back in the 19th position eliminating him from advancing.
The race winner Denny Hamlin lead a total of 155 laps of the 277 to pick up his fifth victory of the season, his second at Kansas Speedway and the 36th of his career.
Unofficial Results
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Hollywood Casino 400
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Kurt Busch
5 – William Byron
6 – Martin Truex Jr.
7 – Erik Jones
8 – Clint Bowyer
9 – Kevin Harvick
10 – Jimmie Johnson
11 – Alex Bowman
12 – Ryan Preece
13 – Chris Buescher
14 – Kyle Larson
15 – Matt DiBenedetto
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – Joey Logano
18 – Paul Menard
19 – Brad Keselowski
20 – Austin Dillon
21 – Ryan Blaney
22 – Ty Dillon
23 – Aric Almirola
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – Matt Tifft
26 – David Ragan
27 – Ross Chastain
28 – Corey Lajoie
29 – Parker Kligerman
30 – JJ Yeley
31 – Daniel Hemric
32 – Daniel Suarez
33 – Reed Sorenson
34 – Garrett Smithley
35 – Bubba Wallace
36 – Josh Bilicki
37 – Landon Cassill
38 – Joey Gase
39 – Timmy Hill
40 – Ryan Newman
The Eight Driver Advancing into the next round with points reset:
1. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,046 points
2. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,042 points
3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,037 points
4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford, 4,030 points
5. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, 4,028 points
6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, 4,024 points
7. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, 4,011 points
8. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford, 4,009 points