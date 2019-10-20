Hamlin Wins, Keselowski Eliminated

Kansas Speedway would provide plenty of excitement as the Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race would be an elimination event. The elimination of four drivers intended to par the field down to the eight drivers that will advance into the next round of playoff for the chance at this years NASCAR champion.

As the race wound down, two drivers Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott found themselves on the cutoff line sepreated by only 4 points when a blown tire on the Ryan Blaney car set the race down to a 9 lap shootout, however another crash before the checkers forced the event into overtime., Blaney would go on to finish 2nd and advance, while Keselowski would finish well back in the 19th position eliminating him from advancing.

The race winner Denny Hamlin lead a total of 155 laps of the 277 to pick up his fifth victory of the season, his second at Kansas Speedway and the 36th of his career.

Unofficial Results

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Hollywood Casino 400

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Kurt Busch

5 – William Byron

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Erik Jones

8 – Clint Bowyer

9 – Kevin Harvick

10 – Jimmie Johnson

11 – Alex Bowman

12 – Ryan Preece

13 – Chris Buescher

14 – Kyle Larson

15 – Matt DiBenedetto

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – Joey Logano

18 – Paul Menard

19 – Brad Keselowski

20 – Austin Dillon

21 – Ryan Blaney

22 – Ty Dillon

23 – Aric Almirola

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Matt Tifft

26 – David Ragan

27 – Ross Chastain

28 – Corey Lajoie

29 – Parker Kligerman

30 – JJ Yeley

31 – Daniel Hemric

32 – Daniel Suarez

33 – Reed Sorenson

34 – Garrett Smithley

35 – Bubba Wallace

36 – Josh Bilicki

37 – Landon Cassill

38 – Joey Gase

39 – Timmy Hill

40 – Ryan Newman

The Eight Driver Advancing into the next round with points reset:

1. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,046 points

2. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,042 points

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,037 points

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford, 4,030 points

5. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, 4,028 points

6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, 4,024 points

7. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, 4,011 points

8. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford, 4,009 points