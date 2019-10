Hamlin Earns Pole At Martinsville

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Denny Hamlin is setting his sights on a championship. After a victory last week at Kansas Hamlin backs it up with a pole run effort for the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin has a collection of 5 grandfather clocks, the Martinsville iconic trophy.

Inspection will take place on Sunday morning, setting the lineup officially:

Unofficial Starting Line Up

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

First Data 500

Martinsville Speedway.

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Aric Almirola

5 – Michael McDowell

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Clint Bowyer

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Daniel Suarez

10 – Joey Logano

11 – William Byron

12 – Matt DiBenedetto

13 – Kyle Busch

14 – Kyle Larson

15 – Brad Keselowski

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – David Ragan

18 – Daniel Hemric

19 – Alex Bowman

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Ryan Preece

22 – Kevin Harvick

23 – Austin Dillon

24 – Jimmie Johnson

25 – Kurt Busch

26 – Bubba Wallace

27 – Ryan Newman

28 – Corey Lajoie

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – Paul Menard

31 – Matt Crafton

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – BJ McLeod

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – JJ Yeley

36 – Ross Chastain

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Garrett Smithley

