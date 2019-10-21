Ensign, Paul Close Petaluma Speedway Season With Victories

Petaluma CA…October 19…Geoff Ensign won the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event at Petaluma Speedway. The win was worth $1,000 to the 2017 Petaluma Speedway Winged Sprint Car champion. Ensign had the pole for the Main Event end led from the outset with Marcus Hardina an early second. 600 Micro Sprint star Nick Robfogel moved into second on lap six. On the 12th lap, Boy Moniz slipped past Robfogel and Hardina and into the second position. Robfogel briefly took second from Moniz on lap 14. Hardina ran third until putting the moves on Moniz for second on lap 22. A late yellow flag didn’t stop Ensign. He maintained his lead on the restart and held off Hardina for the victory. Robfogel was a close third, followed by Terry Schank Jr, Moniz, Jimmy Christian, new champion Angelique Bell, Adam Christian, Keith Calvino and Tony Bernard.

Ensign set the fastest time in qualifying at 15.578, beating a 15.856 of Hardina. Eight lap heat race wins went to Bell, Robfogel and Schank.

Michael Paul Jr won the 25 lap McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modified Main Event. Paul collected $1,000 for his efforts. This was his third win of the season, and he also picked up the $1,500 prize in the Top Dog race earlier this season. Michelle Paul had the pole for the race and jumped into the early lead ahead of Chris Sieweke. Michael Paul had started back in the third row and gained second on lap four. Michelle Paul saw her run come to an end just after surrendering the lead to Michael Paul on lap nine. Sieweke inherited second, but he retired on lap 12, giving Oregon visitor Jeffrey Hudson the position. Hudson and David Spriggs had a good battle going for second for the rest of the race as Michael Paul Jr pulled away to a decent lead in victory. Spriggs made a last-lap pass on Hudson to finish second. Hudson settled for third ahead of Jeffrey Faulkner, Mitch Machado, Kimo Oreta, Trevor Brady, Jerry Roy Jr, Sieweke and Michelle Paul. The eight lap heat race wins went to Spriggs and Hudson.

Mark Hanson won the 20 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. Hanson and new champion Chad Matthias shared the front row of the race and ran closely from the start. However, Hanson would prevail over Mathias at the checkered flag. Garrett Brady was a solid third ahead of Jamie Faulkner, Adam Teves, Scooter Gomes, Sean Catucci, Sam Borland, Carroll Mendenhall and John Peters. Rick Holbrook, Faulkner, Matthias and Hanson were the six lap heat race winners as 24 drivers came to compete.

Jeremy Tjensvold turned in another dominant performance in winning the 20 lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event. This was the seventh win of the season for the new track champion. Cody Bolles led the first three laps before Tjensvold took over. As Tjensvold stretched his advantage, 2018 champion Tom Brown managed to take the second position from Bolles on lap 10. By then, however, Tjensvold held a straightaway advantage. Tjensvold went on to win by a half lap as Brown was the final lead lap finisher. Bolles, Randy Miramontez, Ben Baxman, Sophie Shelly, Brian Ascoop and Casey Monahan completed the finishing order. Miramontez and Tjensvold won their respective six lap heat races.