Elliott Leads The Field at Talladega Superspeedway

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Chase Elliott toured the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway at 46.692 seconds (192.707 mph) to win his second Busch Pole Award for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott returns as the defending champion after picking the “W” in April, Chase’s father Bill Elliott holds the qualifying record for Talladega set on May 3, 1987 with a top speed of 212.809 mph – (44.9981 sec.)
“We had a really fast NAPA Night Vision Camaro there,” said Elliott, who got a boost from qualifying after an early engine failure at Dover dropped him seven points below the current cutline for Round of 8 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. “It was really faster than I was expecting it to be today, which is nice. And (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) and our team do such a good job at these places.
Starting Line up
Talladega Superspeedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Saturday, 10/12/2019 @ 05:57 PM Eastern
51st Annual 1000Bulbs.com 500
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Alex Bowman
3 – William Byron
4 – Jimmie Johnson
5 – Aric Almirola
6 – Brad Keselowski
7 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
8 – Clint Bowyer
9 – Ryan Blaney
10 – Joey Logano
11 – Erik Jones
12 – Kyle Larson
13 – Ryan Newman
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Kevin Harvick
16 – Matt Tifft
17 – David Ragan
18 – Martin Truex Jr.
19 – Daniel Suarez
20 – Austin Dillon
21 – Ty Dillon
22 – Michael McDowell
23 – Chris Buescher
24 – Kurt Busch
25 – Landon Cassill
26 – Kyle Busch
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Brendan Gaughan
29 – Daniel Hemric
30 – Ryan Preece
31 – Matt DiBenedetto
32 – Parker Kligerman
33 – Corey Lajoie
34 – Ross Chastain
35 – Blake Jones
36 – Joey Gase
37 – Austin Theriault
38 – Reed Sorenson
39 – Spencer Boyd
40 – Denny Hamlin
