Elliott Leads The Field at Talladega Superspeedway

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Chase Elliott toured the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway at 46.692 seconds (192.707 mph) to win his second Busch Pole Award for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott returns as the defending champion after picking the “W” in April, Chase’s father Bill Elliott holds the qualifying record for Talladega set on May 3, 1987 with a top speed of 212.809 mph – (44.9981 sec.)

“We had a really fast NAPA Night Vision Camaro there,” said Elliott, who got a boost from qualifying after an early engine failure at Dover dropped him seven points below the current cutline for Round of 8 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. “It was really faster than I was expecting it to be today, which is nice. And (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) and our team do such a good job at these places.

Starting Line up

Talladega Superspeedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Saturday, 10/12/2019 @ 05:57 PM Eastern

51st Annual 1000Bulbs.com 500

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Alex Bowman

3 – William Byron

4 – Jimmie Johnson

5 – Aric Almirola

6 – Brad Keselowski

7 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8 – Clint Bowyer

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Joey Logano

11 – Erik Jones

12 – Kyle Larson

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Kevin Harvick

16 – Matt Tifft

17 – David Ragan

18 – Martin Truex Jr.

19 – Daniel Suarez

20 – Austin Dillon

21 – Ty Dillon

22 – Michael McDowell

23 – Chris Buescher

24 – Kurt Busch

25 – Landon Cassill

26 – Kyle Busch

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Brendan Gaughan

29 – Daniel Hemric

30 – Ryan Preece

31 – Matt DiBenedetto

32 – Parker Kligerman

33 – Corey Lajoie

34 – Ross Chastain

35 – Blake Jones

36 – Joey Gase

37 – Austin Theriault

38 – Reed Sorenson

39 – Spencer Boyd

40 – Denny Hamlin

