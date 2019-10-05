Challenge Cup XLV LIVE Updates

Saturday October 5th is the biggest race of the year! Yes that’s right folks it’s the annual Challenge Cup and it’s the most prestigious race of the season. The Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models will compete in a 100 lap feature event and the winner will addd his name to a historical list of past winners s (see below). You will also see the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks in 20 & 40 lap main events that will determine their season championship. We will also be crowning champs for the Elite V Twin Legend Cars, Bandoleros and DEMOX.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

