Chadwick Wins Donna Soares Memorial Race At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…October 5…Kellen Chadwick won the 20 lap A Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the Donna Soares Memorial race, and it’s a special race that pays tribute to the co-founder of Oval Motorsports. Donna and Promoter John M Soares were married for 50 years and started promoting Antioch Speedway in 1998. It was the third win of the season for Chadwick, and he collected $1,500 for his effort.

Chadwick started up front and bolted out to a big lead over Bobby Hogge IV at the start. After a yellow flag on the fifth lap, Hogge made it a close battle with Chadwick for a few laps. However, Hogge surrendered second to Bakersfield Speedway champion Robby Sawyer on a lap 12 restart. Despite three more yellow flags, Chadwick continued to maintain his rapid pace on each restart and brought it home to an impressive victory. Sawyer finished second ahead of Jeff Decker, Bobby Motts Jr and Fred Ryland.

Jimmy Robbins won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. This was his second win of the season. Jon Haney charged into the early lead over Mike Gustafson and Mike Walko. A high pass in Turn 2 of the fifth lap gained Robbins third, and he charged underneath Gustafson down the backstretch on lap six for second. Gustafson retired moments later, and the only yellow flag waved for Chad Hammer in Turn 3. Haney continued to lead Robbins on the restart, but Robbins made a low move in Turn 4 on lap nine for the lead. Walko gained second a lap later as Haney pitted. Robbins stretched his winning advantage to a straightaway over Walko at the checkered flag. Michael Burch used a season-best third place finish to claim second in the standings as Brian Zachary and Kimo Oreta rounded out the Top 5. Oreta is the division champion.

Richard Papenhausen won the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event. This was his seventh win of the season as he wrapped up his third track championship. Rod Oliver led three laps before Papenhausen made an inside pass in Turn 2 to take the lead. As Oliver and Mike Hynes battled for second for a few laps, Papenhausen stretched his advantage to half a lap at the checkered flag. Division championship runnerup Oliver settled for second ahead of Hynes, Shawn DeForest and Buddy Kniss.

Bob Brown won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was the first visit of the season for the former Street Stock and Modified racer. Josh Leach set the early pace ahead of new champion Chris Sorensen. Brown moved into fifth on lap six, and he gained third on a lap seven restart. Brown had just made a Turn 4 pass on Sorensen on lap 12 when heavy traffic on the frontstretch slowed Leach. Brown beat him back to the line for the lead. Leach spun on the backstretch on lap 16 as Sorensen gained second. However, Bob Brown would go on to win ahead of Sorensen, Beanna Troen, Ken Johns and Lori Brown.

Promoter John Soares won the 10 lap Bay Area Hardtop Main Event. Soares is the only driver in track history to win a Main Event in every decade of the track’s 59 year run. Soares shared the front row with Dave Mackey and led him early. Joel Hannagan raced by Mackey on the inside in Turn 4 of the third lap for second. Hannagan kept working the inside and a couple times pulled even with Soares down the straightaway. On the final lap, Hannagan made contact with Soares in Turn 2, but he got off the gas as Soares regained his momentum. Soares led Hannagan through the final turn for the win. Mackey finished third ahead of Matt Dragoon.

During intermission, the track inducted 15 people into the Antioch Speedway Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees included Richard Johnson, Dennis Furia, Bruce Curl, Jerry Garner, Ken Gonderman, Dennis Close, Lyle Lister, Dave Logan, Larry Damitz, Jim Pettit II, Charlie Zeno, Bill Bowers, Vic Noon, Gerry Delanoy and Gary Jacob.

This wraps up the point season. On October 18th and 19th, the West Coast Nationals Event will take place. A Modifieds and B Modifieds will be competing for a big purse on October 19th. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Robby Sawyer, Jeff Decker, Buddy Kniss, Chris Sieweke. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Robby Sawyer, Jeff Decker, Bobby Motts Jr, Fred Ryland, Anthony Giuliani, Shawn DeForest, John MacDougall, Ricky Thatcher, Jeremy Crebs.

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Shawn DeForest. Main Event (20 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Rod Oliver, Mike Hynes, Dennis Souza, Buddy Kniss, Shawn DeForest, Kimo Oreta.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Michael Burch. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jimmy Robbins, Mike Walko, Michael Burch, Brian Zachary, Kimo Oreta, Jon Haney, Chad Hammer, Mike Gustafson, John Evans DNS.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Tommy Clymens Jr, Todd Gomez, Bob Brown, Jacob Mallett Jr. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bob Brown, Chris Sorensen, Breanna Troen, Ken Johns, Lori Brown, Will Buirch, Larry MacKinzie, Joey Ridgeway, Jason Robles, Ricky Foster.

Bay Area Hardtops

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Joel Hannagan. Main Event (20 Laps)-John M Soares, Joel Hannagan, Dave Mackey, Matt Dragoon, Terry DeCarlo (DNS).