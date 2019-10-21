Chadwick Wins $7,500 West Coast Nationals At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…October 19…Kellen Chadwick scored a thrilling victory in the West Coast Nationals A Modified race Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was his 34th career Modified win at Antioch, and he pocketed $7,500 for his impressive effort. Chadwick used slower traffic to take the lead from Bobby Hogge IV on lap 38 and made this the biggest win of his career.

Fresh off of a huge weekend at Bakersfield last week, Ethan Dotson charged into the lead at the start ahead of Friday night winner Shane DeVolder. Troy Foulger moved in to battle DeVolder for second by lap 10, but traffic threw a monkey wrench in that effort. They came up on a slower car, which dropped DeVolder back to fourth and left Foulger stuck in Turn 4 for a lap 17 yellow flag. Dotson led Bobby Hogge IV and Chadwick on the restart. Traffic in Turn 2 on lap 28 cost Dotson the lead as both Hogge and Chadwick went by. During the final 10 laps, Chadwick kept looking to the inside of Hogge in his effort to take the lead. With traffic again coming into play, Chadwick used a low move in Turn 2 on lap 38 to take the lead. Chadwick thrilled the crowd with his late move to victory. Hogge settled for a $3,800 second ahead of Bricen James, Dotson and Tripp Gaylord.

The A Modifieds ran six eight lap qualifying heat races, and Grey Ferrando, Gaylord, Chadwick, Nick DeCarlo, Austin Burke and Jim Pettit II used their wins to make the big Main Event. Cody Burke won the first 15 lap B Main ahead of Danny Wagner and Buddy Kniss. James outran Brian Cass and Dylan Shriner to win the other B Main. Bobby Motts Jr and Raymond Lindeman got the final starting spots in the Main Event by winning their respective 10 lap Last Chance Qualifier races.

Kenny Shrader won the 25 lap B Modified Main Event. The $1,500 win was the biggest of his career. Shrader started outside front row and raced into the lead ahead of Troy Foulger. Things got interesting when the leaders caught slower traffic on lap 12. Foulger made an outside pass in Turn 2 to grab the lead, and a yellow flag waved for Kenny Neu on lap 15. Foulger had to make a pit stop, putting Shrader back into the lead over Friday night winner Andrew Peckham and Fred Ryland. The battle up front changed on lap 20 when Ryland pitted off the frontstretch and Peckham spun in Turn 2. Ethan Dotson inherited second. During the final five laps, Dotson tried to make a run on Shrader on the outside, but Shrader kept his cool and scored the well-earned victory. Dotson got too high exciting Turn 2 on the last lap and lost second to Tommy Fraser. Dotson settled for third ahead of Foulger and Brent Curran.

The four eight lap heat race wins went to KC Keller, Chase Thomas, Bobby Motts Jr and Curran. Todd Gomez was the first 12 lap B Main winner ahead of Adriane Frost and Neu. The other B Main win went to Dotson over Fraser and Kevin Brown. After race long leader Anthony Welborn spun in the final turn, Joe Salvi won the Last Chance race just ahead of Cameron Swank and Tanner Thomas.

This wraps up the 2019 season at Antioch Speedway. For news concerning next season, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Antioch Speedway West Coast Nationals

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Grey Ferrando, Tripp Gaylord, Kellen Chadwick, Nick DeCarlo, Austin Burke, Jim Pettit II. B Main 1 (15 Laps)-Cody Burke, Danny Wagner, Buddy Kniss. B Main 2 (15 Laps)-Bricen James, Brian Cass, Dylan Shriner. LCQ 1 (10 Laps)-Bobby Motts Jr, Shawn DeForest, Dave Duste Jr. LCQ 2 (10 Laps)-Raymond Lindeman, Sean O’Gara, David Zeiter. Main Event (40 Laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Bobby Hogge IV, Bricen James, Ethan Dotson, Tripp Gaylord, Nick DeCarlo, Danny Wagner, Jim Pettit II, Brian Cass, Raymond Lindeman.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-KC Keller, Chase Thomas, Bobby Motts Jr, Brent Curran. B Main 1 (12 Laps)-Todd Gomez, Adriane Frost, Kenny Neu. B Main 2 (12 Laps)-Ethan Dotson, Tommy Fraser, Kevin Brown. LCQ (10 Laps)-Joe Salvi, Cameron Swank, Tanner Thomas. Main Event (25 Laps)-Kenny Shrader, Tommy Fraser, Ethan Dotson, Troy Foulger, Brent Curran, KC Keller, Todd Gomez, Bobby Motts Jr, Tanner Thomas, Chase Thomas.

Friday Night

DeVolder, Peckham Win West Coast Nationals Preliminary Features At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…October 18…Shane DeVolder won the 20 lap A Modified Preliminary Feature Friday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the opening night of the West Coast Nationals, and DeVolder led all the way in victory. DeVolder is the 2018 IMCA Modified State champion. He led Danny Wagner for a lap before Ethan Dotson took over second on a lap two restart. Bobby Hogge IV settled into third on a lap nine restart. During the second half of the race, DeVolder had his hands full holding off Dotson, while Troy Foulger was looking for a way past Hogge for third. DeVolder drove a great race to score the victory with Dotson, Hogge and Foulger finishing in the Top 4 and locking themselves into Saturday’s show. Wagner just missed the cut with a fifth place finish.

There were two sets of 10 lap heat races, and Dotson was the only double winner. DeVolder, Cody Burke, Foulger, Hogge, Anthony Giuliani, Danny Wagner, Nick DeCarlo and Trip Gaylord won the other heats. DeCarlo won the first of two 15 lap B Mains ahead of Foulger and Kellen Chadwick. The second B Main win went to Anthony Slaney ahead of Grey Ferrando and Chester Kniss.

Andrew Peckham won the 20 lap B Modified Preliminary Feature. He led from the start, and the race only had one yellow flag. Following the lone yellow flag, Kenny Shrader took second from Fred Ryland on the restart. Peckham didn’t get too far ahead of Shrader, but he drove a smooth race for the win. Ryland and Troy Foulger made the Saturday Main Event as they finished third and fourth, respectively. Tommy Fraser settled for fifth.

Foulger was the only double 10 lap heat race winner as Peckham, Ryland, Bobby Motts Jr, Brent Curran, Fraser and KC Keller won the other heat races. Chase Thomas won the first 15 lap B Main ahead of Kenny Neu and Todd Gomez. Phillip Shelby won the other B Main over Tanner Thomas and Tyler Bickford.

Unofficial Race Results

Antioch Speedway West Coast Nationals

A Modifieds

Round 1 Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Ethan Dotson, Shane DeVolder, Cody Burke, Troy Foulger, Bobby Hogge IV. Round 2 Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Ethan Dotson, Anthony Giuliani, Danny Wagner, Tripp Gaylord, Nick DeCarlo. B Main 1 (15 Laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick, Chris Lewis, Austin Burke. B Main 2 (15 Laps)-Anthony Slaney, Grey Ferrando, Chester Kniss, Clint Reichenbach, Duane Cleveland. Preliminary Feature (20 Laps)-Shane DeVolder, Ethan Dotson, Bobby Hogge IV, Troy Foulger, Danny Wagner, Bricen James, Anthony Slaney, Ryan McDaniel, Nick DeCarlo, Kellen Chadwick.

B Modifieds

Round 1 Heat Winners 10 Laps)-Andrew Peckham, Fred Ryland, Troy Foulger, Bobby Motts Jr. Round 2 Heat Winners (10 Laps)-KC Keller, Brent Curran, Troy Foulger, Tommy Fraser. B Main 1 (15 Laps)-Chase Thomas, Kenny Neu, Todd Gomez, Trevor Clymens, Cameron Swank. B Main 2 (15 Laps)-Phillip Shelby, Tanner Thomas, Ty Bickford, Tommy Clymens Jr, Kevin Brown. Preliminary Feature (20 Laps)-Andrew Peckham, Kenny Shrader, Fred Ryland, Troy Foulger, Tommy Fraser, KC Keller, Chase Thomas, Bobby Motts Jr, Todd Gomez, Brent Curran.