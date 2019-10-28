C.J. Leary Adds Casa Grande “Howl-O-Ween Bash” to Resume

CASA GRANDE, AZ – OCTOBER 26, 2019… Starting sixth, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) charged to Saturday’s 25-lap “Howl-O-Ween Bash” victory at Central Arizona Speedway. Driving Andy Reinbold and Todd Underwood’s #19S AME Electrical / Mesilla Valley Transportation Spike, Leary earned his second $2,000 Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car win of the campaign. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Jake Swanson, point leader Brody Roa, and R.J. Johnson followed C.J. to the checkered flags.

Davis scored the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a second place run from eleventh. Matt Lundy pocketed an extra $100 for the AAA Car Buying 360 bonus at Pinal County Fairgrounds.

Earlier in the program, Logan Seavey set a new track record in Beaver Stripes Qualifying by posting a time of 14.948 over the 18-car roster.

The eight-lap heat race victories went to Zach Madrid (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions First Heat), Eddie Tafoya Jr., (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat), and “The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Butlerbuilt Seats Third Heat Race).

Starting November 7th, the USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will battle the AMSOIL USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprints at the 3-day “24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction” at Perris Auto Speedway (Perris, CA).

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AAA Car Buying, AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Racing Technology, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on southwessprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 26, 2019 – Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, Arizona – “Howl-O-Ween Bash”

BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-14.948 (New Track Record); 2. C.J. Leary, 19S, Reinbold/Underwood-15.073; 3. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-15.207; 4. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-15.465; 5. Sterling Cling, 34X, Cling-15.572; 6. Brody Roa, Grau-15.721; 7. Zach Madrid, 15M, Johnson-15.727; 8. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-15.794; 9. Eric Wilkins, 4AZ, Grau/Burkhart-15.835; 10. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-15.895; 11. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-16.072; 12. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-16.092; 13. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-16.175; 14. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.330; 15. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-16.363; 16. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-16.524; 17. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Shipley-16.825; 18. Stephen Sanchez, 7, Sanchez-17.496.

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Madrid, 2. Roa, 3. Davis, 4. Sussex, 5. Seavey, 6. Lundy. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tafoya, 2. Shipley, 3. Leary, 4. Bonneau, 5. Cling, 6. Curtis. NT

BUTLERBUILT SEATS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Mihocko, 2. Swanson, 3. Johnson, 4. McCarthy, 5. Sanchez, 6. Wilkins. NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, with starting positions) 1. C.J. Leary (6), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (11), 3. Jake Swanson (3), 4. Brody Roa (2), 5. R.J. Johnson (5), 6. Logan Seavey (7), 7. Tye Mihocko (15), 8. Eric Wilkins (10), 9. Zach Madrid (1), 10. Stevie Sussex (4), 11. Chris Bonneau (9), 12. Matt McCarthy (13), 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (14), 14. Matt Lundy (16), 15. Sterling Cling (8), 16. Stephen Sanchez (18), 17. Michael Curtis (12), 18. Kyle Shipley (17). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 Madrid, Laps 11-16 Roa, Laps 17-18 Swanson, Laps 19-25 Leary.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Charles Davis Jr. (11th to 2nd)

AAA CAR BUYING 360 BONUS: Matt Lundy

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-897, 2-Johnson-887, 3-Sussex-828, 4-Davis-790, 5-Mike Martin-655, 6-Swanson-578, 7-Lundy-500, 8-Bonneau-434, 9-Curtis-433, 10-Matt Rossi-413.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACES: November 7-9 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction” – co-sanctioned with AMSOIL USAC National & USAC/CRA Sprint Cars