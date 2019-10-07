Becker Impresses With Adobe Cup Win At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…October 5…Sean Becker won the Eighth Annual Adobe Cup 30 lap Main Event for the PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Becker is a five-time champion at Silver Dollar Speedway. He turned in an impressive performance by winning both of his heat races and setting a new track record in qualifying. The win paid $5,000 for Becker, while Kalib Henry settled for a $2,000 second place finish.

Becker and Henry shared the front row for the Main Event, and Henry jumped into the early lead. When Henry got sideways exiting Turn 2 on the eighth lap, Becker moved by to gain the lead. After a quick yellow flag early on, the race ran 20 non-stop green flag laps with Becker mastering slower traffic to maintain his advantage over Henry. Tony Gualda ran closely behind Henry in third. After the second and final yellow flag on lap 21, it seemed as if Becker hit the afterburners on the restart. He quickly pulled away from Henry and caught slower traffic in four laps. Becker was not to be denied as he posted the victory ahead of Henry, Gualda, Colby Copeland, Andy Forsberg, Bradley Terrell, Justin Sanders, Colby Johnson, Trent Canales and Brett Rollag.

There were 29 Sprint Cars for this show, and the format called for drivers to draw for their heat race lineups coming through the gate. They also got a second set of heat races with the starting lineup inverted from the first line up. Passing points and finishing points determined the Top 8 who would go into qualifying and where everybody else would line up. The first set 10 lap heat race wins went to Justyn Cox, Copeland, Rollag and Becker. The second round of heat race victories went to DJ Freitas, Henry, Gualda and Becker. Becker blistered to 3/8 mile adobe oval with a time of 12.044. This became a new track record for the division. Johnson won a spirited duel with Freitas for the 12 lap B Main victory as Jonathan Henry finished third.

Shane DeVolder won the 40 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event. This was the Third Annual Bob McCoy Memorial race, and the win paid $1,500 to DeVolder aboard the Paul and Nadine Hanley owned car. Much of the race, however, looked to belong to champion Mitch Machado. Machado had the lead from the start ahead of Richard Brace Jr and Matt While. They ran that way through 14 laps before the yellow flag waved for previous Bob McCoy Memorial winner Mike Learn. Machado continued to lead Brace and Danny Naron on the restart. A yellow flag at the halfway point of the race flew when Steve Studebaker got sideways trying to avoid DeVolder in Turn 4, resulting in a pile up of five cars. During the yellow flag, Brace retired from the race and McCoy, While and Naron pitted.

Suddenly, DeVolder found himself second for the restart. Machado was doing a good job of leading the way, though his car continued to backfire. DeVolder was about a half straightaway behind in second with Studebaker in third. A yellow flag waved on lap 35 for Corey Hall in Turn 4. Machado continued to lead on restart, but he soon began to slow. After leading the 38th lap, Machado coasted through the second turn as DeVolver grabbed the lead. DeVolder would lead the final two laps for the unexpected win. Studebaker placed second ahead of While, Ryan Cherezian and Brent Lawrence. Machado was scored sixth ahead of Bill Hall, Coery Hall, Naron and Brace. The eight lap heat race wins went to DeVolder and Learn.

Racing will continue next Saturday night with a visit from the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars. The General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars will hold a shootout event with the South Bay Dwarf Cars that will include twin 25 lap Main Events and an increased purse for them. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.