Abreu, Macedo Win Cotton Classic Races At Keller Auto Speedway

Hanford, CA…October 12…Rico Abreu won the 30 lap NARC/King of the West Fujitsu Sprint Car Series Main Event Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway. This was the second win in the series for Abreu, who collected a victory at Tulare Thunderbowl back in June. Mitchell Faccinto led a lap over Cory Eliason before the red flag waved for a Jason Statler flip. Faccinto continued to lead Eliason and Abreu on the restart. Abreu began pressuring Eliason and charged by for second on lap eight. Two laps later, Abreu grabbed the lead from Faccinto. Eliason took second from Faccinto on lap 13 with championship contender Bud Kaeding gaining third on lap 16 before a yellow flag waved. Abreu continued to lead Eliason on the restart, but Kaeding charged past Eliason for second on lap 20. However, Abreu held a decent lead and brought it home to the checkered flag. Kaeding settled for second ahead of Eliason, Chase Johnson, Dominic Scelzi, DJ Netto, Ryan Bernal, Willie Croft, Geoff Ensign and Colby Copeland.

There were 21 competitors, and Eliason was the only driver in the 12 second bracket with his 12.936 effort. Eliason, Johnson and Craig Stidham won the 10 lap heat races, and Faccinto was the six lap Trophy Dash winner.

Cole Macedo won the 30 lap King Of Thunder/Sprint Car Challenge Tour Main Event. Macedo was the Civil War Sprint Car champion last season, but this was his first win with either tour this year. Justyn Cox started on the outside front row next to Macedo and raced into the early lead. Macedo held second behind Cox through the first half of the race. Following a lap 14 yellow flag, Macedo made his move around Cox on the restart. Macedo led through two yellow flags during the final six laps to score the victory. Cox settled for second. World of Outlaws veteran Jac Haudenshild made a late move around recent Petaluma Adobe Cup winner Sean Becker to finish third. Becker settled for fourth ahead of Michael Faccinto, King of Thunder point leader DJ Netto, Tucker Worth, Kalib Henry, Danny Faria Jr and Zane Blanchard.

Michael Faccinto qualified with the third group and set the fast time of 13.442, beating the 13.550 of Macedo. 10 lap heat race wins went to Becker, Blanchard, Tucker Worth and Tim Kaeding. Ben Worth won the 12 lap B Main ahead of Sprint Car Challenge Tour point leader Kyle Hirst and Colby Johnson.

Racing season will conclude on November 16th with a special Turkey Night event featuring the King Of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, IMCA Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars, IMCA Stock Cars and Central Valley Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.racekingsspeedway.com.