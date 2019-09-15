Wheeler Family Tops Sprint Cars, Orsburn Wins Modifieds At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…September 14…Jake Wheeler won the 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event Saturday on Hays Oil Championship Night at Southern Oregon Speedway. This was the second win of the season for the 2016 champion. Mike Wheeler was a race long second, and this enabled him to regain the point lead and win the season championship. Despite winning the six lap Scramble, Mike Wheeler was no match for his nephew Jake in the Main Event. David Hibbard held off Camden Robustelli for a third place finish as Bailey Hibbard settled for fifth.

Duane Orsburn won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. This was the first win for Orsburn since 2016. Orsburn took the lead from Steve Borror on lap two. The only yellow flag waved on lap three, and three-time champion Albert Gill settled into second behind Orsburn on the restart. Despite heavy pressure from Gill for the final 20 laps, Orsburn kept his cool and made the right moves lapping slower cars for the impressive win. New champion Zach Fettinger finished third ahead of Jeremy Richey and Jeffrey Hudson.

Bartley Foster won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Foster led flag to flag for his first ever win. He held a straightaway lead over Joby Shields before a lap nine yellow flag waved. Branden Wilson settled into second on lap 11 and pressured Foster in the closing laps. However, Foster kept his cool and won ahead of Wilson, Joby Shields, Mike Medel and new champion Jorddon Braaten.

Josh King won the 25 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. This was his fourth win at the speedway this year, and it wrapped up his fourth championship. Cody Peters led the first 15 laps of the race before a red flag waved for a Jesse Lorentz flip on the backstretch. King made a move around Peters on the restart, and Brock Peters made contact with his son Cody on the backstretch for a yellow flag. King led the restart and the final 10 laps to win ahead of Ryan Smith, Chad Cardoza, Fred Hay and Michael Johnson.

This wraps up the 2019 season. For news on the coming season, check out www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Enrique Jaime, Johnny Burke. Scramble (6 Laps)-Mike Wheeler. Main Event (25 Laps)-Jake Wheeler, Mike Wheeler, David Hibbard, Camden Robustelli, Bailey Hibbard.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Ray Kniffin Jr, Albert Gill. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Duane Orsburn. Main Event (25 Laps)-Duane Orsburn, Albert Gill, Zach Fettinger, Jeremy Richey, Jeffrey Hudson.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Steve Lysinger, Branden Wilson, Ryder Boswell, Billy Richey. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Branden Wilson. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bartley Foster, Branden Wilson, Joby Shields, Mike Medel, Jorddon Braaten.

SODCA Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Michael Johnson, Josh King, Cody Peters. A Dash (6 Laps)-Josh King. B Dash (6 Laps)-Brock Peters. Main Event (25 Laps)-Josh King, Ryan Smith, Chad Cardoza, Fred Hay, Michael Johnson.