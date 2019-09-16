Vanderwal takes win and points lead on Snap-On Tools Night

(09-14-2019 Dacono CO) A gorgeous Colorado late summer evening was the setting for the Snap-On Tools Night at the races at Colorado National Speedway. Pro Truck points leader Brian Yackey had a bitter-Sweet night winning the first feature but breaking in the second handing the win and points lead over to Kody Vanderwal. Albuquerque’s Jason Irwin won an epic battle in the Legend Car feature that might have been the best race of the season at CNS.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

Two feature events for the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks were on the schedule and it would be the second to last points race of the season for the division. In the first 30 lap race the drivers pretty much played it cool. #22 Brian Yackey led every single lap to take the win. Yackey had started on the pole after setting quick time which turned out to be a new track record of 16.474.

In the second and final 40 lap feature Yackey would have to start in 8th position along side #43 Kody Vanderwal who had finished right behind Yackey in the first main.

When the green flag dropped #5w Troy Witthar and $9 Curtis Heldenbrand raced side by side for the lead for several laps exciting the CNS faithful. Eventually Witthar would be all alone out front but the 22 and 43 were methodically working their way to the front.

Once Yackey got within striking distance he grabbed the lead from Witthar on the outside groove and it appeared that he was on his way to sweeping the night’s event. But just then bad luck appeared and Yackey’s rear end failed and he limped into the pits ending his chances at the win.

Kody Vanderwal used the late race restart to take the lead from Witthar and begin to build his lead. By the time the race ended Kody had a comfortable lead on #7 Adam Deines as he cruised into winner’s circle. Behind Vanderwal and Deines Witthar finished an impressive 3rd place while rookie #05 Nick Cooper took home 4th and Heldenbrand was 5th.

With Vanderwal taking the win and Yackey dropping out the points race is turned upside down as now Vanderwal will be leading Yackey by 4 points heading into the final race on October 5th.

40 LAP FEATURE 2: #43 Kody Vanderwal

30 LAP FEATURE 1: #22 Brian Yackey

QUICK TIME: #22 Brian Yackey 16.474

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

The best race of the night was in the Elite V Twin Legends division due to the epic five car battle for the lead. #9x Jason Irwin from Albuquerque was on hand and he joined #30 Darrell J Stewart, #22 Chris Eggleston, #66 Kyle Clegg and #15 Danny Medina in the five car fight for the win.

The battle for the lead was similar to what you might see in a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. The leader would get passed on the inside and then shuffled back as the cars in the “draft” scooted by. Then the same thing would happen to the new leader just a lap later. Medina was the early leader but Irwin found a way under him. Then Stewart took a turn leading then Eggleston and Clegg. It as a frenzy of lead changes all while the leaders found their way around lapped traffic. It was musical chairs up front as all the drivers took their turn out front but which one would be there when the music stopped??

It was Jason Irwin who showed why he is one of the best Legends drivers in the nation as he was out front when it mattered most as the field took the checkered.

Behind Irwin, Stewart snagged the runner-up spot with Eggleston and Clegg in 3rd and 4th. Medina secured the final spot in the top 5 as the dust settled.

The Legends will have one more points race in 2019 at CNS and that will be Saturday October 5th on the night of Challenge Cup.

FEATURE: #9x Jason Irwin

FAST DASH: #9x Jason Irwin

MID-DASH: #6 Scotty Scott

DASH: #75 Austin Hackenberg

QUICK TIME: #9x Jason Irwin 18.062

Bandoleros Outlaws

FEATURE: #78 Brody Moore

DASH 1: #78 Brody Moore

DASH 2: #77 Chasen Groff

Bandolero Bandits

FEATURE: #82 Teigan Scott

DASH 1: #82 Teigan Scott

DEMOX

HEAVY: #31 Dave Johnson

INTERMEIDATE: #6 Jack Love

LITE: #45 Todd Salley

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks 40 Lap Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

2. 7 Adam Deines

3. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada

4. 05 Nick Cooper (R)

5. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand

6. 33 Tyler Davis

7. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

8. 16 Travis Roe

9. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

10. 82 Michael Scott

11. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

12. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

Pro Trucks 30 Lap Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

2. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

3. 33 Tyler Davis

4. 7 Adam Deines

5. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

6. 05 Nick Cooper (R)

7. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada

8. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand

9. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

10. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

11. 16 Travis Roe

12. 82 Michael Scott

Legends

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 9x Jason Irwin

2. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

3. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton

4. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

5. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

6. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

7. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

8. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

9. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

10. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

11. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

12. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

13. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer

14. 5 Gary Wegener

15. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster

16. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

17. 88 Paul Himler Erie

18. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

19. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver

20. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs

21. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

22. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

23. 31 Kurt Brookhart

24. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

25. 43 Robert Sears Firestone

26. 99 Trent Dedric

27. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

28. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Brighton

29. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

30. 00 Chris Saykally Denver

31. 61 Chris Archer Henderson

32. 39 Zeke Hanger

33. 42 James Bowman

34. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

Bandolero Outlaws

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 78 Brody Moore

2. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

3. 12 Bryanna Bruce

4. 89 Zachery Morris Greenwood Village

5. 77 Chasen Groff Denver

6. 3 Nandini Breggin Highlands Ranch

7. 98 Samuel Haugen Centennial

8. 00 Travis Sanders Aurora

9. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton

Bandolero Bandits

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Teigan Scott Cheyenne

2. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

3. 99I Isaiah Scott Cheyenne

4. 1x Joshua Cochran

5. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton