Truex to Move On

photo credit: Ron Olds

Martin Truex Jr, victory in the South Point 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will advance the previous champion into the playoff round of 12. The win is his 5th win of 2019, 2nd win at Las Vegas and 26th career win.

“Hell of a way to make a championship run. Get some good bonus points, move on to the next round, see what we can do there.’’

Drivers to watch that are on the early list to not make the next round Ryan Newman Kurt Busch Clint Bowyer

Race Results

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 27

South Point 400 – Sunday, September 15, 2019

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Brad Keselowski

4 – Chase Elliott

5-Ryan Blaney

6 – Alex Bowman

7 – William Byron

8 – Kyle Larson

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Ryan Newman

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Austin Dillon

13 – Aric Almirola

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Denny Hamlin

16 – Ty Dillon

17 – Daniel Hemric

18 – Chris Buescher

19 – Kyle Busch

20 – Daniel Suarez

21 – Matt DiBenedetto

22 – David Ragan

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Clint Bowyer

26 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27 – Ryan Preece

28 – Corey Lajoie

29 – Landon Cassill

30 – Matt Tifft

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – JJ Yeley

33 – BJ McLeod

34 – Joe Nemechek

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Erik Jones

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Joey Gase

39 – Kurt Busch

