Truex to Move On

photo credit: Ron Olds
Martin Truex Jr, victory in the South Point 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will advance the previous champion into the playoff round of 12. The win is his 5th win of 2019, 2nd win at Las Vegas and 26th career win.
“Hell of a way to make a championship run. Get some good bonus points, move on to the next round, see what we can do there.’’
Drivers to watch that are on the early list to not make the next round Ryan Newman Kurt Busch Clint Bowyer
Race Results
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 27
South Point 400 – Sunday, September 15, 2019
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Chase Elliott
5-Ryan Blaney
6 – Alex Bowman
7 – William Byron
8 – Kyle Larson
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Ryan Newman
11 – Jimmie Johnson
12 – Austin Dillon
13 – Aric Almirola
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Denny Hamlin
16 – Ty Dillon
17 – Daniel Hemric
18 – Chris Buescher
19 – Kyle Busch
20 – Daniel Suarez
21 – Matt DiBenedetto
22 – David Ragan
23 – Bubba Wallace
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – Clint Bowyer
26 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27 – Ryan Preece
28 – Corey Lajoie
29 – Landon Cassill
30 – Matt Tifft
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – JJ Yeley
33 – BJ McLeod
34 – Joe Nemechek
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Erik Jones
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Joey Gase
39 – Kurt Busch
