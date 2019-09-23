Trenchard, Cooper Win Rod Restad Memorial Races At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…September 21…Nick Trenchard won the Rod Restad Memorial 50 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Siskiyou Golden Speedway. As luck would have it, Trenchard drew the outside front row next to Medford champion Zach Fettinger. Fettinger, unfortunately, saw his race end early. Trenchard battled past champion Travis Peery before scoring the big $2,000 victory. Peery settled for second ahead of 2018 track champion Ryan McDaniel. Jeffrey Hudson was making only his second start in a new car and held off Albert Gill to finish fourth. John Arnberg Memorial winner Jimmy Lipke finished sixth, followed by Dave Duste Jr, new track champion Duane Orsburn, Ray Kniffen Jr and Steve Borror. Orsburn and Peery won their respective eight lap heat races.

Todd Cooper won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. The win paid Cooper $1,000 aboard the David Pierce owned entry. Cooper is the champion at Marysville Raceway. He shared the front row with Medford star Branden Wilson, and the duo, along with Matt Sanders, had a good battle at the front of the pack. Three-time Medford champion Jorddon Braaten started back in the sixth row and rapidly worked his way to the front of the pack. Braaten managed to get around both Wilson and Sanders, but Cooper beat Braaten back to the line in a near photo finish for the thrilling victory. Matt Sanders settled for third, followed by Wilson, Isaac Sanders, Colt Boswell, new track champion Ethan Killingsworth, Merissa Henson, Willie McFall and Brant Philippe. The four eight lap heat race wins went to Henson, Killingsworth, Braaten and Wilson.

Steve Borror won the 20 lap Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event. This was the second win of the season for the 2016 champion. Dr Scott Lenz shared the fifth row with Borror, and the duo worked their way through the pack to battle for the victory. Borror would prevail at the checkered flag, but Lenz wrapped up his third consecutive championship with a second place finish. James Flowers outran his father, Scott Flowers, for the third place finish. John David Duffie settled for fifth, followed by Kenneth LaPlant Jr, Rick Lukens, Colby Hammond, Matt Harlow and Jeff Haudenshild. Borror and Lenz were the eight lap heat race winners.

Mike Whitaker won the 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. This was the second win of the season for Whitaker, and it came after Kassidy Wilkinson was disqualified in post-race tech. Zak McMurry finished second, followed by Hunter Magnan, Michael Kendrick, Marilyn Yawnick, Ashtin Hedges, Darek Alford, Hayfork visitor Jack Turner and Terry Alford. The eight lap heat race wins went to Wilkinson and Hedges.

Next Saturday night, the IMCA Sport Modifieds are scheduled to appear along with the Mini Stocks and an unannounced division. For current news from the race track and scheduling updates, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com or check out The Siskiyou Golden Speedway Facebook page.