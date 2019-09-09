The Chase is On

.

photo credit: Ron olds (file)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted the final regular season points race, next week at Las Vegas there will be 16 drivers that have a chance to race for the championship. The championship chase format includes 10 races with elimination of drivers until the final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway where four drivers will be eligible for the championship, a heads up winner take all event.

The 16 drivers who start the chase:

1. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,045 points

2. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,030 points

3. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,029 points

4. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,028 points

5. Joey Logano, Team Penske: 2,028 points

6. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske: 2,024 points

7. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,018 points

8. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing: 2,011 points

9. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,005 points

10. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,005 points

11. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing: 2,005 points

12. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske: 2,004 points

13. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,001 points

14. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,001 points

15. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,000 points

16. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing: 2,000 points

Kevin Harvick capped off the regular season with a dominating performance winning the Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Harvick would lead for 119 laps relinquishing the lead for only 19-laps. Harvick started from the pole, and finished 6.118-second over runner-up Joey Logano.

“My team built a great race car. I can’t say enough about everyone on (this team). They built a heck of a race car. It’s the same stuff that we took to Michigan and had a real good weekend there, obviously, and went to Victory Lane. I know how much this means to (crew chief) Rodney (Childers) and all the guys who work on this car. We’ve been so close at winning here before.”

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 26

Race Results for the 26th Annual Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

presented by Florida Georgia Line – Sunday, September 8, 2019

Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway,

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Bubba Wallace

4 – William Byron

5 – Clint Bowyer

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Ryan Blaney

8 – Ryan Newman

9 – Chase Elliott

10 – Paul Menard

11 – Daniel Suarez

12 – Austin Dillon

13 – Ty Dillon

14 – Aric Almirola

15 – Chris Buescher

16 – Ryan Preece

17 – Michael McDowell

18 – Matt DiBenedetto

19 – Corey Lajoie

20 – David Ragan

21 – Alex Bowman

22 – Ross Chastain

23 – Reed Sorenson

24 – Ryan Sieg

25 – BJ McLeod

26 – JJ Yeley

27 – Martin Truex Jr.

28 – Garrett Smithley

29 – Josh Bilicki

30 – Kurt Busch

31 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

32 – Matt Tifft

33 – Kyle Larson

34 – Daniel Hemric

35 – Jimmie Johnson

36 – Parker Kligerman

37 – Kyle Busch

38 – Brad Keselowski

39 – Erik Jones

40 – Landon Cassill

