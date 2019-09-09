The Chase is On

.
photo credit: Ron olds (file)
Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted the final regular season points race, next week at Las Vegas there will be 16 drivers that have a chance to race for the championship. The championship chase format includes 10 races with elimination of drivers until the final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway where four drivers will be eligible for the championship, a heads up winner take all event.
The 16 drivers who start the chase:
1. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,045 points
2. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,030 points
3. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,029 points
4. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,028 points
5. Joey Logano, Team Penske: 2,028 points
6. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske: 2,024 points
7. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,018 points
8. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing: 2,011 points
9. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,005 points
10. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,005 points
11. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing: 2,005 points
12. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske: 2,004 points
13. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,001 points
14. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,001 points
15. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,000 points
16. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing: 2,000 points
Kevin Harvick capped off the regular season with a dominating performance winning the Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Harvick would lead for 119 laps relinquishing the lead for only 19-laps. Harvick started from the pole, and finished 6.118-second over runner-up Joey Logano.
“My team built a great race car. I can’t say enough about everyone on (this team). They built a heck of a race car. It’s the same stuff that we took to Michigan and had a real good weekend there, obviously, and went to Victory Lane. I know how much this means to (crew chief) Rodney (Childers) and all the guys who work on this car. We’ve been so close at winning here before.”
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 26
Race Results for the 26th Annual Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
presented by Florida Georgia Line – Sunday, September 8, 2019
Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway,
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Bubba Wallace
4 – William Byron
5 – Clint Bowyer
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Ryan Blaney
8 – Ryan Newman
9 – Chase Elliott
10 – Paul Menard
11 – Daniel Suarez
12 – Austin Dillon
13 – Ty Dillon
14 – Aric Almirola
15 – Chris Buescher
16 – Ryan Preece
17 – Michael McDowell
18 – Matt DiBenedetto
19 – Corey Lajoie
20 – David Ragan
21 – Alex Bowman
22 – Ross Chastain
23 – Reed Sorenson
24 – Ryan Sieg
25 – BJ McLeod
26 – JJ Yeley
27 – Martin Truex Jr.
28 – Garrett Smithley
29 – Josh Bilicki
30 – Kurt Busch
31 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
32 – Matt Tifft
33 – Kyle Larson
34 – Daniel Hemric
35 – Jimmie Johnson
36 – Parker Kligerman
37 – Kyle Busch
38 – Brad Keselowski
39 – Erik Jones
40 – Landon Cassill
f.919