Starting line Up – South Point 400 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

photo credit: Ron Olds

Clint Bowyer will lead the field to green for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bowyer turned the 1.5 mile Speedway with a speed of 178.926mph, this is Bowyer first pole for 2019. The South Point 400 is the first race of the playoff as who will be the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Starting Line Up

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

1 – Clint Bowyer

2 – Daniel Suarez

3 – Kevin Harvick

4 – Aric Almirola

5 – Kurt Busch

6 – Daniel Hemric

7 – Austin Dillon

8 – Chase Elliott

9 – Jimmie Johnson

10 – Michael McDowell

11 – David Ragan

12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Denny Hamlin

14 – William Byron

15 – Kyle Larson

16 – Ryan Preece

17 – Ryan Newman

18 – Brad Keselowski

19 – Alex Bowman

20 – Kyle Busch

21 – Paul Menard

22 – Joey Logano

23 – Ryan Blaney

24 – Martin Truex Jr.

25 – Matt DiBenedetto

26 – Erik Jones

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Chris Buescher

29 – Matt Tifft

30 – Landon Cassill

31 – Bubba Wallace

32 – Ross Chastain

33 – Corey Lajoie

34 – Garrett Smithley

35 – BJ McLeod

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Joe Nemechek

39 – Joey Gase