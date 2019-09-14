Starting line Up – South Point 400 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Clint Bowyer will lead the field to green for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bowyer turned the 1.5 mile Speedway with a speed of 178.926mph, this is Bowyer first pole for 2019. The South Point 400 is the first race of the playoff as who will be the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Starting Line Up
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 – Clint Bowyer
2 – Daniel Suarez
3 – Kevin Harvick
4 – Aric Almirola
5 – Kurt Busch
6 – Daniel Hemric
7 – Austin Dillon
8 – Chase Elliott
9 – Jimmie Johnson
10 – Michael McDowell
11 – David Ragan
12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13 – Denny Hamlin
14 – William Byron
15 – Kyle Larson
16 – Ryan Preece
17 – Ryan Newman
18 – Brad Keselowski
19 – Alex Bowman
20 – Kyle Busch
21 – Paul Menard
22 – Joey Logano
23 – Ryan Blaney
24 – Martin Truex Jr.
25 – Matt DiBenedetto
26 – Erik Jones
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Chris Buescher
29 – Matt Tifft
30 – Landon Cassill
31 – Bubba Wallace
32 – Ross Chastain
33 – Corey Lajoie
34 – Garrett Smithley
35 – BJ McLeod
36 – JJ Yeley
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Joe Nemechek
39 – Joey Gase