Starting Line Up Federated Auto Parts 400

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Brad Keselowski would cover the .75-mile distance at Richmond Raceway in 21.229 seconds (127.185 mph) to secure the pole position for the Federated Auto Parts 400. The pole run was Keselowski’s third this season, his second at Richmond.

“It was really good,” Keselowski said. “We didn’t do a qualifying run in practice, but we’ve had phenomenal short-run speed here.

“The last two or three years we haven’t necessarily qualified all that well here, but when the race comes, and we get the short runs, we could really make some steam, and it showed that here in qualifying.

Richmond. is the second race in the playoff chase.

Starting Line Up :

Richmond Raceway

62nd Annual Federated Auto Parts 400

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Chase Elliott

4 – Kyle Busch

5 – Clint Bowyer

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Martin Truex Jr.

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Jimmie Johnson

11 – Michael McDowell

12 – Matt DiBenedetto

13 – Kyle Larson

14 – Daniel Suarez

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Erik Jones

17 – Austin Dillon

18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19 – Ryan Newman

20 – Alex Bowman

21 – Ryan Preece

22 – Daniel Hemric

23 – Chris Buescher

24 – Paul Menard

25 – William Byron

26 – Matt Tifft

27 – David Ragan

28 – Joey Logano

29 – Corey Lajoie

30 – Bubba Wallace

31 – Ty Dillon

32 – Ross Chastain

33 – JJ Yeley

34 – Austin Theriault

35 – Reed Sorenson

36 – Landon Cassill

37 – Spencer Boyd

38 – Quin Houff

