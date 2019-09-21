Starting Line Up Federated Auto Parts 400

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Brad Keselowski would cover the .75-mile distance at Richmond Raceway in 21.229 seconds (127.185 mph) to secure the pole position for the Federated Auto Parts 400. The pole run was Keselowski’s third this season, his second at Richmond.
“It was really good,” Keselowski said. “We didn’t do a qualifying run in practice, but we’ve had phenomenal short-run speed here.
“The last two or three years we haven’t necessarily qualified all that well here, but when the race comes, and we get the short runs, we could really make some steam, and it showed that here in qualifying.
Richmond. is the second race in the playoff chase.
Starting Line Up :
Richmond Raceway
62nd Annual Federated Auto Parts 400
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Chase Elliott
4 – Kyle Busch
5 – Clint Bowyer
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Aric Almirola
8 – Martin Truex Jr.
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Jimmie Johnson
11 – Michael McDowell
12 – Matt DiBenedetto
13 – Kyle Larson
14 – Daniel Suarez
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Erik Jones
17 – Austin Dillon
18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19 – Ryan Newman
20 – Alex Bowman
21 – Ryan Preece
22 – Daniel Hemric
23 – Chris Buescher
24 – Paul Menard
25 – William Byron
26 – Matt Tifft
27 – David Ragan
28 – Joey Logano
29 – Corey Lajoie
30 – Bubba Wallace
31 – Ty Dillon
32 – Ross Chastain
33 – JJ Yeley
34 – Austin Theriault
35 – Reed Sorenson
36 – Landon Cassill
37 – Spencer Boyd
38 – Quin Houff
