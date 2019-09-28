Starting Line Up – Bank of America ROVAL 400

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

.

William Byron would squeeze everything out of his Hendrick prepared Chevy including using up the rear quarter panel in capturing his fifth pole of the season and the fifth of his career at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Course.

“The guys did a great job with this car, and it really takes every corner around this race track to get a pole. I knew we could qualify top five, but I really wanted the pole and really kind of went out there and got it. So I’m really proud of this UniFirst team, it’s going to be great to start up front. Yeah, we’re going to have to fix a quarter panel,” Byron said. “I kind of missed that one, but I was trying to get all I could. I knew I was a little bit weak under the brakes the first couple of runs in Q-trim today, so I tried to fix it and maybe fixed it a little bit too good. … I almost blew it in the last chicane, locking up the tires.

Starting Line Up by Row

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Friday, 9/27/2019 @ 05:42 PM Eastern

60th Annual Bank of America ROVAL 400

1 – William Byron

2 – Alex Bowman

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Jimmie Johnson

5 – Clint Bowyer

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Kyle Larson

8 – Martin Truex Jr.

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Paul Menard

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Chris Buescher

13 – Daniel Suarez

14 – Ryan Preece

15 – Erik Jones

16 – Aric Almirola

17 – Kyle Busch

18 – Matt DiBenedetto

19 – Chase Elliott

20 – Daniel Hemric

21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22 – Michael McDowell

23 – Kurt Busch

24 – Ryan Newman

25 – Bubba Wallace

26 – Corey Lajoie

27 – David Ragan

28 – Denny Hamlin

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – Austin Dillon

31 – Cody Ware

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Timmy Hill

34 – Josh Bilicki

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Matt Tifft

37 – Ross Chastain

38 – Reed Sorenson

39 – Joe Nemechek

40 – Parker Kligerman

f.919