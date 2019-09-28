Starting Line Up – Bank of America ROVAL 400

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
.
William Byron would squeeze everything out of his Hendrick prepared Chevy including using up the rear quarter panel in capturing his fifth pole of the season and the fifth of his career at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Course.
“The guys did a great job with this car, and it really takes every corner around this race track to get a pole. I knew we could qualify top five, but I really wanted the pole and really kind of went out there and got it. So I’m really proud of this UniFirst team, it’s going to be great to start up front. Yeah, we’re going to have to fix a quarter panel,” Byron said. “I kind of missed that one, but I was trying to get all I could. I knew I was a little bit weak under the brakes the first couple of runs in Q-trim today, so I tried to fix it and maybe fixed it a little bit too good. … I almost blew it in the last chicane, locking up the tires.
Starting Line Up by Row
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Friday, 9/27/2019 @ 05:42 PM Eastern
60th Annual Bank of America ROVAL 400
1 – William Byron
2 – Alex Bowman
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Jimmie Johnson
5 – Clint Bowyer
6 – Kevin Harvick
7 – Kyle Larson
8 – Martin Truex Jr.
9 – Ryan Blaney
10 – Paul Menard
11 – Brad Keselowski
12 – Chris Buescher
13 – Daniel Suarez
14 – Ryan Preece
15 – Erik Jones
16 – Aric Almirola
17 – Kyle Busch
18 – Matt DiBenedetto
19 – Chase Elliott
20 – Daniel Hemric
21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22 – Michael McDowell
23 – Kurt Busch
24 – Ryan Newman
25 – Bubba Wallace
26 – Corey Lajoie
27 – David Ragan
28 – Denny Hamlin
29 – Ty Dillon
30 – Austin Dillon
31 – Cody Ware
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Timmy Hill
34 – Josh Bilicki
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Matt Tifft
37 – Ross Chastain
38 – Reed Sorenson
39 – Joe Nemechek
40 – Parker Kligerman
