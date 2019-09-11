South Point 400 Drivers Appearances and Weekend Schedule

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR weekends always provide plenty of chances for race fans to meet drivers and enjoy free music, and this week will be no different.

With a plethora of driver appearances throughout town during the South Point 400 weekend and a diverse lineup of free music planned for LVMS’s Neon Garage, there will be a variety of entertaining options for visitors who come to town for the NASCAR festival. From the Busch brothers and others like Kevin Harvick appearing at the Brendan Gaughan Celebrity Bowling Classic at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa on Thursday night or Neon Garage appearances by the likes of Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Matt DiBenedetto – just to name a few – fans will have ample opportunities to get up close and personal with their favorite drivers during race week.

NASCAR once again is hosting the wildly popular NASCAR Burnout Blvd. featuring the 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs qualifiers on the Las Vegas Strip from 3:30-3:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano will be on-hand for the unveiling of his LVMS race winner mural by Section 2Q on the LVMS Concourse at 11:45 a.m. on Friday and also will appear at the South Point display in the LVMS Fan Engagement Area at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers like Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Noah Gragson will visit NASCAR’s Trackside Live stage in the Neon Garage throughout the weekend as well.

On the musical side, a number of popular bands and musical acts are performing in the Neon Garage Friday through Sunday for fans who have purchased passes to “NASCAR’s Disneyland.” Featured artists include country music singer Vanessa LeGrand, country rock band Ddendyl from “The Voice,” rock and country party band WolfCreek, rock artist Walk Off Hits, American rock and pop band Crowne Avenue, the Tammy Graham Band and Santana and Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute bands.

