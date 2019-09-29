Roval Eliminates 4 Drivers, Elliott Advances

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

The highs and lows of a playoff race would see Chase Elliott pick up his 3rd win for the season and also advance into the round of 12 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Championship. An earlier restart would see Elliott misjudge his speed getting into turn one corner stuffing the #9 machine head on into the tire barrier while leading. Elliott would return to the turn one tire barrier for his post race victory burnout thrilling the crowd as Elliott would emerge from the billowing smoke car surfing off the door panel as the car rolled backward into the inside wall.

The 4 drivers that were eliminated #6-Newman, #10-Almirola, #1-Busch, and #20-Jones.

Next race Dover

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 29

Race Results for the 60th Annual Bank of America ROVAL 400 – Sunday, September 29, 2019

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Course

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Alex Bowman

3 – Kevin Harvick

4 – Clint Bowyer

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – William Byron

7 – Martin Truex Jr.

8 – Ryan Blaney

9 – Jimmie Johnson

10 – Joey Logano

11 – Matt DiBenedetto

12 – Michael McDowell

13 – Kyle Larson

14 – Aric Almirola

15 – Ty Dillon

16 – Paul Menard

17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18 – Chris Buescher

19 – Denny Hamlin

20 – Kurt Busch

21 – Ryan Preece

22 – Ross Chastain

23 – Austin Dillon

24 – Bubba Wallace

25 – Matt Tifft

26 – Parker Kligerman

27 – Corey Lajoie

28 – Landon Cassill

29 – JJ Yeley

30 – Timmy Hill

31 – Joe Nemechek

32 – Ryan Newman

33 – Daniel Hemric

34 – Daniel Suarez

35 – David Ragan

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Kyle Busch

38 – Josh Bilicki

39 – Reed Sorenson

40 – Erik Jones

