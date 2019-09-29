Roval Eliminates 4 Drivers, Elliott Advances

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
The highs and lows of a playoff race would see Chase Elliott pick up his 3rd win for the season and also advance into the round of 12 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Championship. An earlier restart would see Elliott misjudge his speed getting into turn one corner stuffing the #9 machine head on into the tire barrier while leading. Elliott would return to the turn one tire barrier for his post race victory burnout thrilling the crowd as Elliott would emerge from the billowing smoke car surfing off the door panel as the car rolled backward into the inside wall.
The 4 drivers that were eliminated #6-Newman, #10-Almirola, #1-Busch, and #20-Jones.
Next race Dover
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 29
Race Results for the 60th Annual Bank of America ROVAL 400 – Sunday, September 29, 2019
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Course
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Alex Bowman
3 – Kevin Harvick
4 – Clint Bowyer
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – William Byron
7 – Martin Truex Jr.
8 – Ryan Blaney
9 – Jimmie Johnson
10 – Joey Logano
11 – Matt DiBenedetto
12 – Michael McDowell
13 – Kyle Larson
14 – Aric Almirola
15 – Ty Dillon
16 – Paul Menard
17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 – Chris Buescher
19 – Denny Hamlin
20 – Kurt Busch
21 – Ryan Preece
22 – Ross Chastain
23 – Austin Dillon
24 – Bubba Wallace
25 – Matt Tifft
26 – Parker Kligerman
27 – Corey Lajoie
28 – Landon Cassill
29 – JJ Yeley
30 – Timmy Hill
31 – Joe Nemechek
32 – Ryan Newman
33 – Daniel Hemric
34 – Daniel Suarez
35 – David Ragan
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Kyle Busch
38 – Josh Bilicki
39 – Reed Sorenson
40 – Erik Jones
