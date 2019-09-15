ROA SPRINTS TO “SOUTHWEST CHAMPIONSHIPS” WIN AT PEORIA

PEORIA, AZ – SEPTEMBER 14, 2019… Starting on the pole position, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) emerged victorious at Canyon Speedway Park’s “Southwest Championships.” Racing Tanner Grau’s #34 Westin Diversified / Western Premier Hauling Maxim, Roa claimed his second Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car main event of the season over R.J. Johnson, fast qualifier Hunter Schuerenberg, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and Dennis Gile.

Matt Lundy scored the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a ninth place run from fourteenth. In addition, Lundy earned the AAA Car Buying 360 bonus at Canyon Speedway Park.

Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg had top honors in Beaver Stripes Qualifying by posting a time of 14.38 over the 17-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Schuerenberg (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions First Heat) and Davis (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat).

The USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to action on Saturday, September 28th at Arizona Speedway in the AMSOIL USAC/CRA co-sanctioned “Hall of Fame Classic.”.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 14, 2019 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “Southwest Championships”

BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-14.38; 2. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-14.46; 3. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-14.53; 4. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-14.56; 5. Zach Madrid, 15X, Johnson-14.77; 6. Brody Roa, 34, Grau-14.82, 7. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-15.01; 8. Dennis Gile, 13, Gile-15.08; 9. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-15.20; 10. Justin Kierce, 43, Kierce-15.27; 11. Bruce St. James, 7K, St. James-15.30; 12. Dustin Burkhart, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-15.33; 13. Stephen Sanchez, 7, Sanchez-15.63; 14. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-15.68; 15. Daylin Perreira, 21, Perreira-15.83; 16. Kyle Shipley, OG, Shipley-NT; 17. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-NT.

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Schuerenberg, 2. Sussex, 3. Johnson, 4. Madrid, 5. Perreira, 6. St. James, 7. Sanchez, 8. Bonneau. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Davis, 2. Martin, 3. Roa, 4. Gile, 5. Burkhart, 6. Lundy, 7. Kierce. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Brody Roa (1), 2. R.J. Johnson (4), 3. Hunter Schuerenberg (6), 4. Charles Davis Jr. (5), 5. Dennis Gile (8), 6. Stevie Sussex (7), 7. Zach Madrid (2), 8. Mike Martin (3), 9. Matt Lundy (14), 10. Bruce St. James (11), 11. Stephen Sanchez (13), 12. Daylin Perreira (15), 13. Dustin Burkhart (12), 14. Chris Bonneau (9), 15. Justin Kierce (10). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: N/A

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Matt Lundy (14th to 9th)

AAA CAR BUYING 360 BONUS: Matt Lundy

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-775, 2-Johnson-743, 3-Sussex-701, 4-Davis-658, 5-Martin-613, 6-Jake Swanson-470, 7-Lundy-427, 8-Matt Rossi-413, 9-Bonneau-362, 10-Curtis-357.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: September 28 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – “Hall of Fame Classic” – co-sanctioned with USAC/CRA